Global Operational Technology Market: Market Potential

The global operational technology market has been boosted in recent years by the rising use of operational technology in the production of food and beverages. The beer market has become a major consumer in the global operational technology market in recent years due to the need to maintain uniform standards in product quality.

The rising popularity of craft beer, in particular, has the potential to become a key revenue channel for the global operational technology market in the coming years due to the need for mathematically precise ingredient measurements in craft beer. Europe is likely to become a leading market for craft beer in the coming years, enabling steady demand from the Europe operational technology market.

The U.S. beer market has seen the entry of several beer companies utilizing an operational-technology-dependent platform, while several established breweries have also incorporated automation capacities, leading to rising demand from the North America operational technology market. Popular breweries such as Stone Brewing and Sierra Nevada Brewing have made key movements in the IoT sector in recent years, while IntelligentX, a new entrant, plans to utilize machine learning in interpreting consumer feedback, allowing it to make the respective changes in its beer recipes. The use of operational technology has also become relevant due to the increased control it offers over the environmental impact of an establishment.

Global Operational Technology Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Asia Pacific is likely to play a key role in the development of the global operational technology market in the coming years, with leading regional players such as India and China likely to exhibit a strong rise. Europe could also become a key regional player in the operational technology market due to the rising support to the IoT sector.

Leading players in the global operational technology market include Cisco Systems, Yokogawa Electric, Fanuc, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Huawei Technologies, Tesco Controls, Cognizant, Wipro, and Accenture.

