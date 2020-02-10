Orthopedic Bone Cement Market by Application, Trends and Growth Rate to 2026

Global Orthopedic Bone Cement Market: Overview

The development of modern treatment options have proved as extensive growth avenues for several markets. The global orthopedic bone cement market is one among them. The market has grown at a steady pace in the past few years, and is expected to climb at a competitive rate in the coming years.

An upcoming Transparency Market Research (TMR) report sheds light on the current and future trends of the global orthopedic bone cement market. It provides detailed insights on the market’s overview, drivers and restraints, geographical distribution, competitive dynamics, and the opportunities for 2018-2026.

Global Orthopedic Bone Cement Market: Drivers and Restraints

Orthopedic bone cement is used in most surgeries. Chemically known as plexiglass, orthopedic bone cement is best recognized for its long shelf life. They are used to fill the gap between a prosthetic and the bone. This cement type imparts elasticity, thus facilitating movement. These factors are impelling the global orthopedic bone cement market to witness splendid growth.

The number of orthopedic surgeries are increasing year after another. The soaring geriatric population, increasing trauma cases, and rise in dental care cases are contributing to the growth of the global orthopedic bone cement market.

A significant section of the senior citizen population suffers from knee problems, and often they are recommended to undergo knee replacement. Cases of hip replacement are also on the rise. Thus, these trends are propelling demand in the orthopedic bone cement market.

Further, the number of road accidents are constantly climbing, especially in developing nations like India. This, along with rising instances of other types of accidents and man-made disasters, have shot up trauma cases. These factors have increased the number of orthopedic surgeries over the years, consequently fuelling the growth of the orthopedic bone cement market.

An important factor fuelling the demand for orthopedic bone cement is the rise in number of physicians. The growing disease burden has shot up the demand for doctors. They are an important user of this cement many of their treatment processes are depend on as they decided the form of treatment, a noteworthy aspect of the global orthopedic bone cement market.

Despite several growth factors, the global orthopedic bone cement market faces some challenges. Instances of side effects in some cases is restraint.

