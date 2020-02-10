Ovulation Inducing Drugs Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2026

Changing lifestyle, medicinal adverse effects, delayed pregnancy, and comorbidities are affecting natural reproduction among the human population. These factors have led to the adoption of in vitro fertilization (IVF) or assisted reproductive treatments across the globe. A woman’s ovary produces a single egg in a menstrual cycle. In IVF, eggs are extracted and fertilized in a laboratory to create zygotes. These zygotes are then cultured in a controlled environment. On attaining the blastocyst stage, these embryos are then transferred to uterus. Physicians insist on extracting maximum number of eggs due to low volatility and high failure rates in fertilization and other IVF procedures. Various medications including pharmaceutical preparations and hormones are administered to induce ovulation and increase egg count.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ovulation-inducing-drugs-market.html

Prior to recommending IVF, physicians promote natural pregnancy. In some cases, infertility is even linked to abnormality or deficiency in ovulation or egg production. Ovulation inducing medications augment the chances of pregnancy, as these tend to increase the egg count, thereby increasing fertilization possibilities. Ovulation stimulation is one of the first and critical steps in IVF. Rise in number of patients opting for IVF is likely to fuel the growth of the global ovulation inducing drugs market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Moreover, key suppliers are introducing new medications such as recombinant hormones and gonadotropins. This is likely to fuel the growth of the ovulation inducing drugs market. However, high cost of IVF procedure and low success rates are the major factors likely to restrain the global ovulation inducing drugs market. Furthermore, large number of small and medium scale manufacturers of ovulation inducing drugs at regional levels has led to a fragmented ovulation inducing drugs market.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=44964

The global ovulation inducing drugs market can be segmented based on drug class, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug class, the global ovulation inducing drugs market can be bifurcated into hormones and pharmaceuticals. The hormones segment can be classified into follicle stimulating hormone (FSH), human menopausal gonadotropin (hMG), and human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG). hMGs are combination of FSH and luteinizing hormone (LH) offering better efficiency and low adverse effects. The pharmaceuticals segment can be divided into gonadotropin releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists and GnRH antagonists. These drugs stimulate the production of gonadotropin hormones such a FSH and LH to augment the ovulation process. Based on distribution channel, the global ovulation inducing drugs market can be segregated into hospital pharmacies, independent pharmacies, and online pharmacies. In some markets, IVF centers dispense these medications to patients.

In terms of region, the global ovulation inducing drugs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for the largest share of the global ovulation inducing drugs market during the forecast period, due to high adoption of IVF and ART techniques. Europe is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global ovulation inducing drugs market during the forecast period.

Request For TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=44964

Well-established health care infrastructure and trend for fertility tourism in countries in Central and Eastern Europe are the key factors driving the embryo transfer devices market in the region. Increase in expenditure to develop health care infrastructure and rise in private health care expenditure in emerging markets such as China and India are anticipated to boost the market in Asia Pacific. Changing lifestyle and rising rates of infertility are the major factors that contribute to the growth of the ovulation inducing drugs market in developing countries.

Major players operating in the global ovulation inducing drugs market are Sanofi, EMD Serono, Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Serum Institute of India Ltd., and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/