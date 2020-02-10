Pharmaceutical Excipients for Taste Masking Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2017 – 2025

Taste masking techniques are applied to overcome or mask the unpleasant and bitter taste of active pharmaceutical ingredients to achieve patient acceptability and compliance. Oral administration of bitter and unpleasant tasting drugs is often the biggest challenge for pediatric and geriatric patient groups. Unless the active ingredient is tasteless or does not have any unpleasant taste, taste-masking plays a key role in the success of a final solid oral dosage form. The efficiency of taste-masking is often a key determinant for the success of specialized dosage forms like orally disintegrating tablets and films, and chewable tablets. The mechanisms of taste-masking techniques often rely on two major approaches the first is to add excipients like sweeteners, flavors, and effervescent agents to mask the unpleasant taste, and the second is to avoid the contact of bitter and unpleasant drugs with taste buds.

Pharmaceutical Excipients for Taste Masking Market: Dynamics

Due to advancement in drug delivery system, there has been a need of novel excipients to fulfill the multi-functional role like affecting release pattern, improvement of bioavailability and stability, taste masking and enhancement of patient acceptability. For these purpose researchers have been investigating on both natural and synthetic excipients. However, disadvantages of synthetic excipients like toxicity, expensive, environmental issues, and incompatibility can led to give more emphasis on extensive investigation of natural excipients. Some of polymers, preservatives, penetration enhancers and sweeteners from various plant sources are also being reviewed and discussed. Herbal excipients are preferable as they not only full filling their role in formulation but provide health benefits by discarding the hazards of synthetic chemicals. More research effort should be provided for investigation on materials to innovate no-toxic, biocompatible, patient acceptable, cost effective, eco-friendly excipient, suitable to be incorporated in pharmaceutical preparations.

Pharmaceutical Excipients for Taste Masking Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type of excipient the pharmaceutical excipients for taste masking market can be segmented into

Natural

Artificial

Both

On the basis of taste masking technique the pharmaceutical excipients for taste masking market can be segmented into

Organoleptic Methods

Hot Melt Extrusion

Microencapsulation

Complexation

Spray Drying

Others

Stimuli responsive drug delivery systems incorporating ion sensitive and pH sensitive polymers have been developed for masking bitter API tastes. Techniques like nano hybridizing and wet spherical agglomeration have also been used for taste masking Lycopodium derived microcapsules have been used to taste mask.

Pharmaceutical Excipients for Taste Masking Market: Region-wise Outlook

Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Presently the US, Japan and UK together account for 30 to 35 percent of the global demand for pharmaceutical excipients. The Indian pharmaceutical excipient industry has also come a long way since the time of independence when the multinational corporations dominated the pharma industry. Implementing taste-masking programs into the drug-manufacturing process is crucial to avoid losses due to noncompliance. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are faced with challenges in life-cycle management, cost control, global regulations, and patent protection.

Pharmaceutical Excipients for Taste Masking Market: Key Players

Some of the players in the pharmaceutical excipients for taste masking market are Adare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Asahi Kasei Corporation, Ashland, Inc., Azelis, BASF SE, Capsugel Belgium, Dow Chemical Company, Gattefosse, SPI Pharma. Both regulators and industry groups are consequently taking steps to establish process for ensuring the safety and quality of excipients across the entire excipient supply chain. Also, leveraging upon the cheap labor available, the manufacturers in the emerging countries are producing competitive products at lower costs which will provide a momentum to the growth of the pharmaceutical excipients market globally.