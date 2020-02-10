Plasma Component Separator Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2017 – 2025

The ‘Plasma Component Separator market’ research report drafted by Persistence Market Research elucidates relevant market and competitive insights as well as regional and consumer information. In a nutshell, the research study covers every pivotal aspect of this business sphere that influences the existing trends, profitability position, market share, market size, regional valuation, and business expansion plans of key players in the Plasma Component Separator market.

Blood is the complex mixture of white blood cells (WBC), red blood cells (RBC), Plasma (liquid component), and platelets. Plasma constitutes about 55-60% of blood volume. Plasma contains 90% water and 10% solutes such as salts, proteins, metabolites, etc. The plasma is separated into its derivatives such as fibrinogen, globulins, albumin and various clotting factors. Plasma separators are used to separate plasma from blood bags and are collected in transfer bags. The plasma separators are mainly used in diagnostic laboratories, medical practitioners to extract and separate plasma for research or diagnostic purpose.

The plasma component separator is used during diagnosis of blood-related diseases, and mainly Point of care devices and instruments need a free form of plasma for the conduction of diagnostic tests. It results in the removal of red blood cells from the blood sample. During research purpose, centrifugation technique is used to separate plasma from blood. Some devices do not facilitate complete removal; it retains in the separation matrix.

Blood donated by the donor is separated into three blood component i.e. plasma, red blood cells, and platelets. Plasma components are used to increase blood volume or is separated into individual plasma protein such as fibrinogen, Factor VIII, Anti-thrombin III, and Factor IX and others. The separation of plasma into is derivatives is known as plasma fractionation. Plasma component separation devices is used to extract plasma from a whole blood sample. These blood plasma are used for immunological assays, biochemistry assays, and molecular biology experiments.

Plasmapheresis therapy is a procedure in which blood components are separated extracorporeally and result in filtered plasma product. The plasma component separator consists of fractionators and separators that contain hollow fiber membranes from which desired plasma components are separated. Plasmapheresis therapy is used to treat auto-immune diseases, in which blood plasma is replaced by new blood plasma that helps healthy cell by the attack of antibodies.

The global plasma component separator market is segmented on basis of technology, disease indication, end user and geography:

Segment by Technology

Membrane Plasma Separation technique

Centrifugation

Filtration

Segment by Disease Indication

Oncology

Hematology

Nephrology

Others

Segment by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic laboratory

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Industry

Blood Banks

Research/ Academic Institutes

The global plasma component separator market is segmented on the basis of technology, disease indication, end-user, and geography. On the basis of technology, global plasma component separator market is sub-segmented into membrane plasma separation technique, centrifugation, and filtration. Increase in demand for membrane plasma separation technology from biopharmaceutical companies, as this technology provide accurate results. Technological advancements in the membrane filtration technology are expected to drive demand for membrane plasma separation technology based plasma component separators during the forecast period of 2017-2025. On the basis of disease indication, the global plasma component separator market is divided into oncology, neurology, hematology, nephrology, and others. An end-user segment of global plasma component separator market is segmented into hospitals, blood banks, diagnostics laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, and other. Increasing prevalence and incidence of various blood disorders such as sickle-cell anemia & leukemia, and improving healthcare infrastructure will further drive the growth of global plasma component separator market in the near future.

On the basis of regional presence, global electrophoresis market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, APAC, Europe and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for the extensive market share for plasma component separator market on the backdrop of rising number of hemophilic patients and companies are focusing on research and development in diagnostics and treatment of blood-related diseases. Moreover, the Asian market is expected to have huge potential market for plasma component separator in the forecast period, as it is expected to grow at fastest CAGR among all other regions.

Some of the major players in plasma component separator market are B Braun Melsungen AG, Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care, Toray Medical, Terumo BCT, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., and others.

