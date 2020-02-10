Podoscope Market Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2026

Podoscope is used to scan the feet of children, youth, and adults in order to provide basic information necessary for diagnosis and treatment of foot diseases. This device is used to assess the shape of the foot and detect presence of lumps and corns on the foot. Podoscopes are used for footprint analysis such as static foot inspection while standing, foot malpositions, and foot corrections; asymmetries in foot weight application and conventional, and proprioceptive insole treatment. This device uses polarized lights for assessing uniform loading of feet for precise foot measurement and heel position. Various diseases such as diabetes and various physiotherapy problems have major foot deformities as a symptom associated with these diseases. Podoscope functions as a scanner and analyzer for foot images and gives better results for the examination of foot dimensions in various orthopedic conditions to treat them.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/podoscope-market.html

Increase in the geriatric population which is more prone to orthopedic disorders of feet and high prevalence of obesity are the major factors boosting the growth of the global podoscope market. According to the WHO, around 650 million adults aged above 18 years were obese globally in 2016. Rise in obesity and increase in the geriatric population lead to joint pain, deformities in musculoskeletal structure, trauma, and injuries. Increase in health care expenditure and surge in awareness about podoscope for diagnosis and treatment of foot deformities associated with various diseases such as diabetes also propel the global podoscope market. However, lack of health care facilities in developing regions and requirement of improved calibration systems are expected to restrain the global podoscope market.

Enquiry for Discount on this Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=59769

The global podoscope market can be segmented based on product type, modality, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global podoscope market can be divided into desktop, portable, and others. The portable segment dominated the market in 2017 owing to convenience and ease in operation for diagnosis. The desktop segment is projected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to better resolution available with software enabled systems and for future records of scanned images. Based on modality, the global podoscope market can be bifurcated into fluorescent and others. The fluorescent segment dominated the podoscope market in 2017 and is anticipated to sustain its leadership position during the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR from 2018 to 2026 owing to better image resolution, control for adjusting intensity & color of the light and provide more accurate view point for soles of the feet. In terms of application, the global podoscope market can be classified into footprint analysis, diagnostic of flat foot, and others. The footprint analysis segment dominated the global market in 2017 owing to its wide applications for various orthopedic disorders examination and adoption of various advanced technologies for footprint analysis. Based on end-user, the global podoscope market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the global market in 2017. Better diagnostic facilities available, advanced devices, and skilled staff are the major factors fueling the growth of the hospitals segment.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=59769

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com