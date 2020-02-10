Potassium Permanganate Market Key Players -Chongqing Chagyuan Group Limited, Carus Corporation, Zunyi Shuangyuan Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Potassium permanganate, also known as potassium of potash, is a compound of potassium, manganese, and oxygen. It is used in waste treatment, aquaculture, metal processing, chemical manufacturing & processing, and air & gas purification. Potassium permanganate is also employed as a bleaching and coloring agent in tanning & textile industries.

This report forecasts and analyzes the potassium permanganate market on the global and regional level. The study provides historic data for 2014 coupled with forecast from 2015 to 2023 based on volume (tons) and revenue (US$ thousand). It includes drivers and restraints for the potassium permanganate market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the study comprises opportunities available in the potassium permanganate market. Detailed value chain analysis has been included to provide a comprehensive view of the potassium permanganate market. Analysis of Porter’s Five Forces Model for the potassium permanganate market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.

The study analyzes the potassium permanganate market by segmenting it based on grade, application, and region. Grade includes present and forecast demand for water & waste treatment, industrial, and others (chemical processing, etc.). Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for potassium permanganate in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa and major countries in these regions.

Prices of potassium permanganate vary in each region. Hence, a similar volume-to-revenue ratio does not follow for each individual region. Regional average price has been considered while breaking down the market into grades and applications in each region. The report provides estimated market size of potassium permanganate market for 2015 and forecast up to 2023. The size of the global potassium permanganate market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in tons, while revenue is provided in US$ thousand. The global potassium market has been estimated based on demand for various grades such as free flowing, technical, and pharmaceutical. The market has also been projected based on major application segments of potassium permanganate. These include water & waste treatment, industrial, and others. Water & waste treatment includes applications such as municipal water treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, and other hazardous waste treatment. Industrial applications comprise metal surface treatment, equipment cleaning, mining and metallurgical, textiles, and purification of gases. Other applications include chemical processing and food processing.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

The report also offers competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as Group Co., Ltd., Organic Industries Pvt Ltd, Libox Chem Pvt Ltd., Guangdong Meixian Hanghai Manganese Chemical Plant, and Universal Chemicals & Industries Pvt. Ltd. Detailed description of the company overview in terms of headquarters, inception, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of players in the market.