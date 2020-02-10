Prescription Hormonal Drugs in Gynecology Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2024

Disturbances related to the menstrual cycle lead to various syndromes such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), amenorrhea and premenstrual syndrome (PMS). Of all the above, PCOS is a common hormonal disorder seen among women that in the reproductive age. PCOS is a condition in which appearance of the ovaries in most, but not all women, is enlarged and features a number of tiny cysts located along the outer edge of each ovary. PCOS symptoms are observed in nearly 5% to 10% of women who are in their reproductive age (typically between 12 to 45 years).

PCOS is perceived to be among the leading causes of female sub-fertility. It is also among the most frequently reported endocrine problems in women in the reproductive age. Amenorrhea is a clinical condition wherein menstrual periods do not occur. Besides phases such as childhood, breastfeeding, pregnancy, and menopause, the absence of periods may point toward a problem in the female reproductive system. However, hormonal disruption is also a common cause for the absence of menstrual periods. Similarly, PMS is a medical condition that affects many women with childbearing age and causes variety of physical and psychological symptoms that occur just before menstrual cycle.

The prevalence of hormonal imbalance rate in women is high as the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that PCOS affected 116 million women worldwide as of 2010 i.e. nearly 3.4% of the global female population. While in case of PMS, according to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2010, 199 million women had premenstrual syndrome i.e. nearly 5.8% of the global female population.

The major drivers of the prescription hormonal drugs in gynecology market includes high awareness in female population regarding hormonal disorders, continuous research and development activities in the field of women healthcare and various government and organizational programs to educate women about the symptoms, precautions and treatments. The market for hormonal drugs in gynecology can be segmented on the basis of different drugs available in the market, different disease conditions and geography. Various drugs available for the treatment of hormonal disorders includes Depo-Provera, Prometrium, Provera, Alesse, Apri, Desogen, Junel Fe 1/20, Kariva, Loestrin Fe1/20, Vestura and others. Geographic segment of prescription hormonal drugs in gynecology market can be categorized into following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Brisdelle (low-dose paroxetine mesylate) product of Noven Pharmaceutical received approval in July 2013 against treatment of menopause condition. Brisdelle is a low-dose formulation of paroxetine mesylate, a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor. Similarly, the new entity AZD4901 (Oral) is currently under phase II clinical trial for treatment of PCOS and this study is sponsored by Astra Zeneca. It is an interventional type of study including 56 as the target sample size.

The major players of prescription hormonal drugs in gynecology market includes Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Berlex Laboratories, Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, S.A., Duramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Xanodyne Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG and others.