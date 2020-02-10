Produced Water Treatment Market Estimated to Reach US$ 10,566.4 Mn by 2026 With Players Siemens AG, Schlumberger Ltd., Suez S.A., Halliburton

Produced Water Treatment Market – Snapshot

Produced water is an oil and gas industry term for any water that comes out of the oil or gas reservoir as part of the production process. Generally, produced water is a combination of formation water, connate water, and injected seawater; the concentration of each varies over field life. Oil reservoirs often contain large volumes of water, while gas reservoirs typically have smaller quantities. Oilfields produce more than 60% of daily produced water generated across the world. Recovery of produced water ranges from 85% to 100%. Therefore, reusing produced water in offshore and onshore oil field operations propels the demand for produced water treatment. More than 90% of the produced water is reinjected underground to maintain pressure in the reservoir. This offers growth opportunities to the produced water treatment market.

Environmental stewardship is now becoming a key priority in the industry, especially among major oil producers. Rise in investments in exploration and production of offshore oil and gas is boosting the adoption of produced water treatment around the world. Upstream activities for the offshore oil & gas industry are expected to augment their production volumes, thereby driving the demand for produced water treatment. Discovery of new oil and natural gas reserves, especially in the offshore areas of the North Sea, offers significant potential for the produced water treatment market. Global price of crude oil has been rising at a steady pace since the beginning of 2018. Offshore and onshore exploration and production activities have also increased at a rapid pace. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for produced water treatment in the oil & gas industry in areas such as the North Sea in Norway and the Bakken field in the U.S.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Growth in environmental concerns is compelling countries to generate power using renewable sources of energy such as wind, wave, and tide. Intensive collaborative research between governments and manufacturers that use advanced materials and computer-aided design techniques has led to the introduction of new generations of turbines and reciprocating engines. This has significantly increased equipment efficiency and reliability, while reducing costs and pollutant emissions for the installation of produced water treatment plants. Governments of various countries have implemented policies and programs to promote the usage of produced water treatment with advanced technologies. Adoption of hydraulic fracturing techniques to extract oil and gas from shale formations leads to generation of surplus produced water. Reinjection of produced water in the onshore geologic formation helps eliminate the risk of seismic earthquakes. Governments are also providing subsidies to curb water pollution. Additionally, recovery of the economy in Europe, rapid urbanization in countries such as India and China, rise in global prices of crude oil, and increase in government efforts to improve oil dependency are estimated to boost the global produced water treatment market.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

The global produced water treatment market can be primarily segmented based on technology, source, end-use, and region. In terms of technology, the produced water treatment market can be classified into primary, secondary, and tertiary. Secondary is a widely used technology for produced water treatment. Based on end-use, the global produced water treatment market can be bifurcated into onshore and offshore. Increase in oil and gas exploration and production activities to meet the demand for energy is propelling the produced water treatment market. Steady rise in prices of oil and gas is creating opportunities for the produced water treatment market. Many countries are investing in offshore oil and gas exploration projects. This is driving the demand for produced water treatment. Demand for produced water treatment has increased in the oil & gas industry due to the rise in investments in shale oil and gas activities. This is also expected to augment the produced water treatment market.

In terms of region, the global produced water treatment market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is a mature region of the market. The market in North America is anticipated to expand substantially during the forecast period. Asia Pacific and Latin America are emerging regions of the market. The produced water treatment market in these regions is estimated to expand significantly during the forecast period.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Key players operating in the produced water treatment market are projected to benefit from the formation of strategic alliances. Prominent players functioning in the produced water treatment market are Siemens AG, Schlumberger Ltd., Suez S.A., Halliburton, TechnipFMC plc. and Veolia Water Technologies.