Respiratory Disorders Treatment Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2025

Respiratory disorders, which influence parts of the body’s respiratory system (for example, the lungs and the airway path) is a wide range of interminable disorders with a collection of fundamental causes, going from acquired changes to pathological inflammation. The respiratory disorders treatment market is ruled by long-acting beta agonist (LABA) and long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. These medications invigorate the muscles around the bronchial tubes to unwind and open the airway.

The increasing prevalence of COPD, asthma, and other respiratory conditions is a key driver for the global respiratory disorders treatment market. Asthma has become the most common respiratory disorder, due to increase in the prevalence of this disease among general public. This is a major factor responsible for growth of the market. Conditions such as COPD and asthma are related to rising pollution levels, changing environmental conditions, and the large population of tobacco users and smokers. As per the World Health Organization, COPD caused three million deaths globally in 2015, which accounted for 5% of total deaths across the world in the year. Moreover, indications involved in the respiratory disorders therapy area include asthma, COPD, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and cystic fibrosis. There is a wide range of options available for treating these diseases. Small-molecule therapies are widely used in the treatment. It can be noted that different treatment options are available depending on the targets and the mechanism of action. However, the treatment is more focused on symptoms rather than underlying causes. Also, the treatment is evolving continuously, due to shift in interest toward innovative and targeted therapies.

The global respiratory disorders treatment market has been segmented based on respiratory drugs class and indication. Based on type of drug class, it has been segmented into anti-infectious agents (such as antibiotics and sulfas), anti-parasiticides, bronchodilators, corticosteroids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatories, and mucolytics. Among these, the bronchodilators segment holds a leading market share, owing to popularity and easy availability of these drugs and immediate response that they offer. Based on indication, the market has been divided into asthma, COPD, allergic rhinitis, pulmonary hypertension, cystic fibrosis, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Among these, the asthma segment holds the leading market share, owing to increase in the number of patients suffering from the disease and increase in awareness about its treatment.

Geographically, the respiratory disorders treatment market has been segregated into five regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market, owing to high incidence of respiratory disorders among people in the region. Europe is the second-largest market for respiratory disorders treatment, due to advancements in health care technologies in the region. In addition, Asia Pacific is the most emerging market for respiratory disorders treatment, due to increase in population following urban lifestyle.

Key players operating in the global respiratory disorders treatment market are AstraZeneca, Boehringer, GSK, Merck, Roche, Perrigo, Pfizer, Promedior, Prometheus, Ranbaxy, Sanofi, Shionogi, Vertex, and Novartis.

