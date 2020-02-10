Rosuvastatin Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2026

Rosuvastatin (available under the brand name “Crestor”) belongs to a type of drug called “statins”. Along with proper diet and exercise, Rosuvastatin can be used to reduce bad cholesterol and fats (LDL, triglycerdies, etc.) and increase the level of good cholesterol in the blood. Raising the level of good cholesterol and lowering the level of bad cholesterol in blood helps reduce the risk of heart diseases, stroke, and other types of cardiovascular abnormalities. Although Rosuvastatin does not have any major side effect, it may sometimes show minor health abnormalities, such as, muscle pain, weakness, diabetes, nausea, vomiting, trouble in breathing etc. Therefore, before taking Rosuvastatin drugs, patients are recommended to consult a doctor.

The global Rosuvastatin market is primarily driven by growing population across the world, increasing prevalence of obesity and awareness about the negative outcomes of obesity, and developing health care infrastructure. However, stringent regulatory conditions and intellectual property rights are likely to restrain the growth of the global Rosuvastatin market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, availability of generic products, competition among brand and generic companies, and increasing R&D investments are projected to create growth opportunities for the global Rosuvastatin market in the near future.

In terms of application. the global Rosuvastatin market can be segmented based on treatment of obesity, treatment of stroke, treatment in pancreatitis, and others, The treatment of obesity segment constituted the leading share of the Rosuvastatin market in 2017. The segment is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Based on mode of delivery, the global Rosuvastatin market can be classified into oral, parenteral, and others. The oral segment accounted for the maximum share of the Rosuvastatin market in 2017. It is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. By distribution channel, the global Rosuvastatin market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and drug stores, and others. The others segment includes online sales. It is expected to growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global Rosuvastatin market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Prevalence of obesity in North America was estimated at 39.8% in 2017, whereas, that in Canada was estimated at 20% in the same year. The Rosuvastatin market in North America held the leading market share in 2017, owing to growth in population, significant prevalence of obesity, preference of non-surgical treatment, rise in awareness regarding health care, and robust health care infrastructure in the region. The U.K. has the highest number of obese people in Europe, followed by France, German, Poland, and others. The Rosuvastatin market in Europe accounted for the second leading market share in 2017. It is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to increase in prevalence of obesity and high preference of non-surgical treatment in the region, along with rise in health care awareness in Western Europe. The Rosuvastatin market in Asia Pacific constituted the next leading market share in 2017. It is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to large patient population pool, developing medical infrastructure, availability of generic companies, and competition between key market players and generic companies in the region. However, lack of medical awareness and weak medical infrastructure are likely to hamper the growth of the Rosuvastatin market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Key companies operating in the global Rosuvastatin market include IPR Pharmaceuticals Inc, Watson Labs Inc., Torrent Pharms Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical, Sun Pharma, Sandoz (parent company – Novartis), Lupin, Hetero Labs, Biocon, Cadilla Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, and Apotex Inc.

