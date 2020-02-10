Rugged Expansion Foreseen by Surgery Transmission System Market During 2017 – 2025

The viewing of live surgical procedures by nonessential persons is being practiced for centuries and has been established as an important method for medical education. But since last few years due to technological advancement, live broadcasting of medical and surgical procedures is gaining popularity worldwide. Surgery transmission system is used to broadcast the live surgical procedures which are being performed or pre-recorded in the form of videos. Surgery transmission system also provide the opportunity to interact online with the healthcare specialists performing surgical procedure. Main purpose of surgery transmission system is educational but recorded videos can also be used for quality control. The uptake of surgery transmission system by various medical and surgical disciplines is increasing owing to development and expansion of laparoscopic, endoscopic and robot-assisted surgical techniques which involves video optic elements.

Surgery Transmission System Market: Drivers and Restraints

Surgery transmission system market is driven by the phenomenal advancement in audio-video technologies and high speed transmission system. Surgery transmission system can be used to educate and impart knowledge about new surgical techniques to the medical students and healthcare professionals all around the world. Introduction of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality have made it possible to broadcast 3D or 360o view of ongoing surgeries. Despite educational benefits of surgery transmission system significant concerns about clinical integrity, patient safety and educational efficacy have been restricting the growth of surgery transmission system market. The delivery of patient care, whether involving a complex or a conventional surgical procedure in front of a live audience, put some extra pressure on surgeon and increases the risk of harm to patient.

Surgery Transmission System Market: Segmentation

The global surgery transmission system market has been segmented on the basis of deployment model, end user and region.

On the basis of deployment model global surgery transmission system market can be segmented into:

Web-Based System

Cloud-Based System

On the basis of end user surgery transmission system market can be segmented into:

Hospitals

Medical Institutions

Surgery Transmission System Market: Overview

Increasing demand of the trained healthcare professionals is one of the main reason for the growth of surgery transmission system market. Cloud based system is future of surgery transmission market as files can be stored for future use and can be viewed anytime. Web based system is also expected to show growth due to the availability of high speed internet. Demand of surgery transmission system is expected to increase in hospitals and medical institutions in order to teach doctors, nurses and medical students about the new surgical procedure and techniques.

Surgery Transmission System Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, global surgery transmission system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are expected to continue dominating the market owning to the adoption of new technology and availability of high speed internet. Asia-Pacific region is expected to show exponential growth in surgery transmission system market due to increasing use of new technology and also another factor responsible for growth of surgery transmission system market in this region especially in India and China is the availability of number of trained healthcare professionals. Surgery transmission system market is expected to grow in African countries due to increasing demand of doctors specialized in performing specific surgical procedures.

Surgery Transmission System Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key participants in global surgery transmission system market are FSN Medical Technologies, EIZO Gmbh, Amimon Ltd., NDS Surgical Imaging LLC., Video Surgery, Simeon Medical, VIMS SAS, Cell Beans Healthcare Informatics Pvt. Ltd., Live Stream Communication, DEMO AV Services, DITEC Communications. These companies mainly provide live streaming services and equipment such as high definition cameras for surgery transmission system.

