Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market Witnessed To Take An Uptick In The Forecast Year 2020

As a result of increasing instances of violence across the world, several countries have adopted initiatives to modernize their police force. Moreover, measures undertaken by various countries to counter illegal mining, deforestation and drug trafficking has also impacted the growth of the market positively. Considering these factors and also due to the rise in crime rates across most countries, the impact of this driver is currently high and is expected to remain high throughout the forecast period.

Browse Research [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/small-arms-light-weapons-market.html

In addition, rising number of illegal activities in urban areas has led to the adoption of small weapons by various law enforcement and homeland security personnel. Small arms are best suited for counter attacks in such situations. Moreover, increasing instances of terrorist activities and conflicts have led to encounters and close quarter combat scenarios. In such situations, small arms are the most suitable weapon of choice. The impact of this driver is presently high and is expected to remain high throughout the forecast period

Drug trafficking is a major issue, which in turn gives rise to numerous anti-social activities. The U.S. is one of the biggest victims of this problem as cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamines are illegally imported from neighboring nations quite easily. Underground organizations of Colombia and Mexico produce bulk amounts of the drugs that reach the U.S. markets. Weak penal and judicial institutions of these countries indicate that their struggle against drug trafficking will continue for years to come. Consequently, the impact of this driver (drug trafficking) on the adoption of SALW is expected to remain high throughout the forecast period.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report brochure here

By type, the market is segmented into two different classes of weapons; small arms and light weapons. Small arms refer to weapons designed solely for individual use. Small arms include pistols, rifles, handguns, shotguns, man-portable machine guns and others, whereas light weapons include arms designed to be used by a crew of two or three persons. It comprises landmines, mortars, grenade launchers, rocket launchers, Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs), anti tank weapons, anti aircraft weapons and others. Small arms and light weapons (SALW) are widely used in military defense, homeland security, and civil utilities among others.