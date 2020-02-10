Smart Materials : Biomedical and Biotechnological Applications underpin Large, Promising Prospects | 2020

Smart materials are defined as a class of reactive materials that changes some of its properties in response to change in the external environment. Several smart materials possess different properties that can be changed. These materials sense the change in the external environment and respond to it by changing their properties in order to adapt to the surroundings. The response of smart materials varies, depending on the chemical structure. For instance, piezo-electric materials produce electricity when mechanical stress is applied, whereas shape memory returns to its original upon change in temperature.

This report estimates and forecasts the smart materials market on a global and regional level. The study provides forecast from 2014 to 2020 based on revenue (US$ Mn). The executive summary of this report provides detailed insights regarding research and information about the market segments in a summarized form. Additionally, it contains market snapshot, which provides a glance into the current and future scenario of the global smart materials market. The study also provides a decisive view of the smart materials market by bifurcating it into product segments such as biomimetic materials, piezo-electric materials, thermally responsive materials, and others (including smart hydrogels and smart fluids). The report also provides segmentation of the global smart materials market, by application, which includes actuators & motors, sensors, transducers, structural materials, and others. Application segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends, and the market has been estimated from 2014 to 2020 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The study also encompasses regional segmentation that includes the current and forecast market size of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The segmentation includes demand for individual product segments and applications in all the regions.

We have included a detailed value chain analysis in order to provide a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain provides detailed information about any value addition at each stage of the value chain. The study includes drivers and restraints for the smart materials market, along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities in the smart materials market on the global and regional level.

Porter’s five forces model has been used to evaluate the smart materials market in order to understand the factors affecting the different stages of the value chain. The study includes market attractiveness analysis, which includes benchmarking of applications based on their market size, market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. Attractiveness has been calculated based on profit margin, raw material and technology, growth, size and other factors such as legal, economical and social factors.

We use a combination of primary and secondary research to determine the market estimate and forecast. Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, independent studies, technical journals, annual reports, trade magazines, financial reports, and SEC filings. Other information sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, government documents, statistical databases and market reports, company’s news articles, industry specific magazines and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

Primary research includes in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Primary research represents bulk of the research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. Key players’ investor presentations, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. Primary research helps in validating and strengthening the secondary research findings.

The report presents a detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Advanced Cerametrics, Inc., APC International, Ltd., LORD Corporation, CeramTec GmbH, Channel Technologies Group, LLC, CTS Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Noliac A/S, Wright Medical Group, Inc., and TDK Corporation. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, brand overview, financial overview (financial year), business strategy, and recent/key developments.