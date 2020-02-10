Snapshot of the Tapioca ingredients/extracts Market is Expected To Witness Growth: Analysis of Key Players, Key Drivers

Tapioca also contains the vitamin B-complex, comprising folate, pantothenic acid, and B6, as well as iron, calcium, manganese, copper, and selenium. The major producers of tapioca includes Brazil, Nigeria and Thailand. Owing to the unique composition of vitamins, carbohydrates, minerals, and organic compounds in tapioca, it has gained high preference in staple food. Tapioca ingredients/extracts are widely used as a thickening agent for sauces, gravies, casseroles, pies, soups, and other desserts..

Tapioca refers to the starch extracted from cassava root. Once the cassava plants are harvested, their roots are treated in order to remove toxins present in plants. The starch obtained is known as tapioca, which is further processed into various forms such as flakes, powder ball-shaped pearls or sticks. Tapioca is highly rich in carbohydrate, and have lower content of protein, saturated fat, and sodium.

Global Tapioca ingredients/extracts Market: Growth Drivers

Tapioca ingredients/extracts market is expected to witness modest growth during the next couple of years. The growth is supported by various macro-economic factors such as population growth, recovered GDP, and increased disposable income have played a major role in elevating the demand of tapioca ingredients/extract market. In addition, its high demand is attributable to the increased applications of starch based products in food & beverage industry. Rapid urbanization coupled with the changing life-style and eating habits, along with the growing awareness level regarding health benefits of tapioca ingredients/extracts are fueling the growth of global tapioca ingredients market. Food technologist and companies in this market are continuously involved in research & development activities to enhance the tapioca ingredients/extracts profile so as to modify it as per use.

Global Tapioca ingredients/extracts Market: Market Segmentation

The global tapioca ingredient/extracts market is segmented on the basis of form, application, function and region type. On the basis of form, tapioca ingredient/extract market is segmented into natural, dried, toasted, and fermented.

On the basis of application, the tapioca ingredients/extracts market is segmented into food & beverages, animal feed, and other end-user application. Food & beverages application is further sub-segmented into confectionary, beverages, processed foods, and others. Sub-segments of animal feed include swine feed, ruminant feed, poultry, and others. Tapioca has gained high demand in food & beverages industry owing to its neutral flavor and strong gelling power. It serves as a thickening agent in the sweet and savory foods. Tapioca needs to be soaked first, and then boiled with a liquid to form a gel. Additionally, tapioca, being a gluten free product, is the most common ingredient in the gluten free foods. This is due to its ability to improve moisture and texture in the absence of gluten. Other end-user application includes medicines & pharmaceuticals, weaving & textiles, paper making, cosmetics, and others.

Based on functions, the global tapioca ingredients/extracts market is segmented into thickening, binding, emulsifying, stabilizing, and others (gelling, adhesion, moisture retention, film formation, fat substitution and others). Thickening function of tapioca is expected to gain high demand during the forecast period.

Global Tapioca ingredients/extracts Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global tapioca ingredients/extracts market can be segmented into major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for tapioca ingredients/extracts. Increasing demand of convenience food is one of the major factor contributing to the high market share of tapioca ingredients/extracts in North America. Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing market owing to the increased applications of tapioca ingredients/extracts in the food & beverages industry.

