Sternal Closure Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth by 2026

Sternal closures are used to close the sternum after cardiac surgery. In this technique, steel wires are wrapped around the halves of the sternum to close it. Plate – screw, interlocking, wiring, and cementation are the techniques used for sternal closure. These techniques have several advantages; however, a few complications are associated with the plating and wiring techniques. An ideal sternal closure should have properties, such as, fewer post-operative complications, reduced hospitalization period, better stability, and cost effectiveness.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sternal-closure-market.html

Growth in geriatric population, high prevalence of cardiac diseases, and drug & alcohol abuse are anticipated to drive the growth of the sternal closure market across the globe. Moreover, increase in demand for technologically advanced devices, rise in health care concern, favorable reimbursement policies, and upsurge in research and development activities are likely to propel the global sternal closure market in the near future. According to the World Health Organization, 17.9 million people die each year due to cardiovascular diseases, such as, heart attack and stroke. However, complicated procedures, risk of infection due to sternal closure devices, and high prices of devices are anticipated to restrain the growth of the sternal closure market in the next few years.

Enquiry for Discount on this Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=55821

The global sternal closure market can be segmented based on procedure, product, material type, and region. In terms of product, the market can be divided into bone cement and closure devices. The closure devices segment includes wires, plates & screw, cables, and clips. The closure device segment is expected to grow significantly due to availability of favorable medical reimbursement and rise in number of cardiovascular operations. In terms of procedure, the sternal closure market can be classified into hemisternotomy, median sternotomy, and bilateral thoracosternotomy. Rise in the number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases is a key driver of the median sternotomy segment across the globe. Median sternotomy reduces complications and post-operative infections, which is propelling the adoption of this technique across the globe. In terms of material type, the sternal closure market can be segmented into stainless steel, titanium, and polyether ether ketone. The titanium segment is expected to witness rapid growth in the next few years due to rise in medical research studies. In addition, titanium products project economies-of-scale, greater stability, and are non-toxic in nature. Titanium exhibits non-ferromagnetic properties which helps in safe examination of patients under magnetic resonance imaging.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=55821

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com