Synthetic Zeolite Market for Detergents, Adsorbents, Catalysts in 2020

This report analyzes and forecasts the synthetic zeolite market on global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2013 along with the forecast from 2014 to 2020 based on both volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (USD Million). It includes drivers and restraints of the synthetic zeolite market along with their impact on demand and production during the forecast period. Additionally, the report comprises the study of opportunities available in the market on the global and regional level.

We have included a detailed value chain analysis in order to provide a comprehensive view of this market. Porter’s five forces analysis has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments are benchmarked based on market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the synthetic zeolite market by segmenting it based on regions. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast production for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Segmentation includes demand for different grades of zeolite for individual application segments in all the regions.

Inflation is not a part of pricing in the report. Prices of different grades of synthetic zeolite vary in each region. Hence, a similar volume-to-revenue ratio does not follow for each individual region. The same price for each application type has been taken into account while estimating and forecasting market revenue on the regional basis. Regional average price has been considered while breaking down the market by application in each region.

The report provides market size of synthetic zeolite for 2013 and the forecast for the next six years. The global synthetic zeolite market size is provided in terms of both volume as well as revenue. Market volumes are defined in kilo tons, while market revenue is in USD million. Market numbers are estimated based on demand for synthetic zeolite from different applications such as detergents, adsorbents, catalysts and others. Each application requires a separate grade of synthetic zeolite. The market size and forecast for each major application is provided in the context of global and regional markets. Numbers provided in the report are derived based on demand for different grades of zeolite and subsequently the production for zeolite materials in various regions.

Market estimates for this study are based on volumes, with revenues derived through regional pricing trends. The price for commonly utilized grades of synthetic zeolite for each application has been considered, and customized product pricing has not been included. The price range of catalysts and adsorbents grade of zeolite varies across regions and within regions. Cost for the most commonly available grade of synthetic zeolite for the application has been considered. Prices considered for calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional suppliers, distributors, and direct selling regional producers, based on manufacturer feedback and application requirement. Forecasts are based on expected production for different application segments, primarily detergents, adsorbents, catalysts and others. We have used the bottom-up approach by considering individual application segments and integrating these to arrive at the global market. Application segments have been further bifurcated using the top-down approach to derive the regional product market consumption. The study covers manufacturers of synthetic zeolite. We have not included unorganized sectors of the market due to lack of secondary or primary data on the segment. Inflation was not part of the study while estimating and calculating market demand.