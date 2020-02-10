Uric Acid Drugs Market : Global Forecast Over 2026

Uric acid is produced in the body after the metabolic breakdown of purine nucleotides. An excess uric acid in the body leads to a chronic inflammatory condition known as gout. An excess of uric acid leads to the formation of crystals in the body, which eventually leads to the deposition of uric acid crystals in joints, resulting in inflammation and pain. It also leads to other medical condition such as diabetes, kidney stones, hyperparathyroidism, bone marrow disorders, and others. Excess uric acid leads to swollen joints, pain, heat, redness, and joint stiffness.

Symptoms start with the inflammation of the big toe. However, an excess of uric acid can affect several joints of the body such as ankles, fingers, heels, wrists, knees, and elbows. Symptoms are more prevalent in men compared to women. Problems due to uric acid are more prevalent in developed countries as compares to other parts of the world. In 2013, uric acid problems affected around 5.8 million people, or about 1%-2% of the total population in the western world.

The global uric acid drugs market can be segmented based on drug, distribution channel, and geography. Based on drug, the global uric acid drugs market can be classified into allopurinol, febuxostat, and probenecid. In terms of distribution channel, the uric acid drugs market can be categorized into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies segments are expected to hold a key share of the uric acid drugs market, due an increase in the number of hospital visits and stays.

The online pharmacies segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during forecast period, due a rise in the number of Internet users and ease of use of these pharmacies. Rise in the incidence and prevalence of gout and other related disorders, increased research and development expenditure, and growing awareness among people are projected to boost the global uric acid drugs market in the coming years. Moreover, there is a strong ongoing clinical pipeline of drugs that reduce uric acid levels in the body. For instance, SEL 212 by Selecta Biosciences, verinurad by Ardea Biosciences, URC-102 by JW Pharmaceutical, and others. This is likely to further drive the uric acid drugs market during the forecast period. However, sideeffects associated with current treatment and disappointing results of promising pipeline molecules are expected to hamper the global uric acid drugs market during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global uric acid drugs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to be a dominant region of the uric acid drugs market in the near future, followed by Europe. A high incidence of gout and other related disorders, growing awareness among people, increase in research and development expenditure, strong clinical pipeline, and well-established health care infrastructure among other factors are estimated to propel the uric acid drugs market in these regions.

The uric acid drugs market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The expansion is projected to be driven by India and China, owing to a large patient pool, increased government initiatives, and developing health care infrastructure in the countries. The uric acid drugs market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand during the forecast period, owing to an increase in investments from market players in these regions and rise in prevalence of gout and other related disorders.

Leading players in the uric acid drugs market include AstraZeneca plc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Teijin Pharma Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, and Savient Pharmaceuticals.

