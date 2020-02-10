Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2026

Global Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market: Overview

The global vagus nerve stimulator market is likely to display promising growth in the years ahead. The rising burden of neurological diseases especially in emerging countries is a key factor behind the growth of this market. As per estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO), 4.5 – 11% illnesses worldwide are triggered due to neurological diseases.

The global vagus nerve stimulator market could be segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The report provides a brilliant analysis of the global vagus nerve stimulator market with a focus on market dynamics, segmentation, and competitive landscape. Market stakeholders could leverage this analysis to formulate winning growth strategies.

Global Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market: Key Trends

Over the past three decades, vagus nerve stimulator therapy is gaining traction due its high success rate. Vagus nerve stimulator therapy has helped reduce the burden of several neurological conditions such as dyskinesia and neurological tremors, among others. Vagus nerve stimulator creates muscle contraction and is able to overhaul the functionality of motor nerve.

Apart from this, vagus nerve stimulators have other use. They are used in patients that have bladder control difficulties, improve movement, and restoration of hand grasp. Vagus nerve stimulator is also used to improve other neurological conditions such as Crohn’s disease, migraine, and headaches. Besides, patients of asthma, depression, and cardiovascular diseases have been benefitted with vagus nerve stimulators.

Furthermore, research for treatment and gene delivery using vectors as carriers for neurological disorders is at its peak. Also, promising success rate of vector-based gene modification is boosting its demand for transgene procedures.

