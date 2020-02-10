Water Soluble Fertilizers :Rising Demand for Sustainable Yield, to Reach US$3.53 billion by 2019

Growing demand from fertigation application supported by increasing adoption of micro irrigation systems is expected to fuel the global demand for water soluble fertilizers. Additionally increasing demand for better yield owing to rising world population, decreasing arable land, and high demand of biofuels is expected to further fuel the demand for water soluble fertilizers. However, harmful environmental impacts of over fertilization, such as contamination of ground water, increase in area under ocean dead zones and disturbances in ecological balances, are expected to hinder market growth of water soluble fertilizers.

Research is conducted methodically including secondary as well as primary inquisition related to the water soluble fertilizer market. Analysis of the water soluble fertilizer market is done on the basis of our review on key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and statistical data from government websites, relevant patent and regulatory databases, trade associations and agencies related to the water soluble fertilizer market. Secondary sources referred for the water soluble fertilizers market study include, but are not limited to; The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Environment Protection Agency (EPA), FAOSTAT, Eurostat and The International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) among others.

Read Report Overview @

This report gives a detailed description of the global water soluble fertilizers market based on volume share (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) for the period 2013 to 2019. In order to manage the scope of the research study on water soluble fertilizers market following assumptions were made; Volume of water soluble fertilizers given in the report describes volume of comprising nutrient(s) in tons or kilo tons. It does not include weight of the whole formulation. Formulations with more than 99.8% solubility in water are considered water soluble fertilizers. Market numbers given in the report describe the demand for water soluble fertilizers and not production or sales. The report highlights the factors contributing towards the growth of the market and the restraints that impede the market. Detailed forecasts for the years 2013-2019 for water soluble fertilizers have been given separately, for better understanding of the market scenario. The water soluble fertilizers market is described with respect to their various segments along with the opportunities that are expected in the coming six years.

For geographic analysis, the global water soluble fertilizers market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The water soluble fertilizers market has been segmented based on the following nutrient segments used in the formulation of water soluble fertilizers – Nitrogen, Potassium, Phosphate and Others including secondary and micro nutrients such as calcium, sulphur, magnesium, iron and chlorine among others. The study also analyses market attractiveness for all segments of water soluble fertilizers with the help of the market attractiveness tool.

This report on water soluble fertilizers includes only the volumes that are used for fertigation and foliar applications of water soluble fertilizers. The water soluble fertilizer study segments the market on an application basis into Fertigation and Foliar application of water soluble fertilizers, provides forecasts and estimates for each application segment in terms of revenue and volume over the forecast period from 2013 to 2019. This report on water soluble fertilizers includes only the volumes that are used for fertigation and foliar applications of water soluble fertilizers for the stipulated forecast period.

Request Report Brochure @

For a more comprehensive view of the market, a value chain analysis and Porter’s five forces model is provided to throw light on the specifics of the industry structure besides giving an overview of the degree of competitiveness. The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as Agrium Inc., Yara International, PotashCorp, The Mosaic Company, Haifa Chemicals, ICL Fertilizers, QAFCO, CF Industries, K+S AG, Uralchem, SQM and SinoFert among others. The detailed description of players includes parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies and SWOT analysis and recent developments of the company. Company market share has been derived based on revenue generated by the companies for water soluble fertilizer products.