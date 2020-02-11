Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2018 – 2026

The acute repetitive seizure is a condition that occurs in patients with drug-refractory epilepsy. It is also known as cluster seizure, seizure flurry, breakthrough seizure, seizure cluster, serial seizure, or prolonged seizure. The acute repetitive seizure is characterized by the occurrence of seizures within short intervals, which could be within hours or even a few minutes. The frequency of occurrence of these seizures depends upon the type of epilepsy such as mesial temporal lobe epilepsy and the patient characteristics. Three catamenial seizures occur within two premenstrual days in women with mesial temporal lobe epilepsy. Rectal gels and nasal sprays are used for the management of acute repetitive seizures.

Increase in the number of clinical trials, a rise in emphasis on the launch of new therapies, and the surge in demand for nasal sprays for the treatment of epilepsy are the major factors projected to drive the global acute repetitive seizures market. Additionally, an increase in the number of regulatory approvals and promising drugs in the pipeline is anticipated to fuel the growth of the acute repetitive seizures market during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2018, UCB S.A. announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted a new drug application (NDA) for Nayzilam (midazolam) nasal spray indicated for the treatment of seizures such as seizure clusters and acute repetitive seizures. This could result in the approval of the drug in early 2019, making it the first ever medication approved by the FDA in more than 17 years.

For more Incisive Information, Get Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=61404

The global acute repetitive seizures market can be segmented based on product, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product, the acute repetitive seizures market can be divided into USL-261, VALTOCO, AZ-002, Diastat rectal gel, and others. Based on the route of administration, the global acute repetitive seizures market can be classified into nasal, oral, rectal, and others. The nasal segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to shifting from rectal to nasal route of administration and increase in the number of patients preferring nasal sprays due to ease of administration. In terms of the distribution channel, the acute repetitive seizures market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR owing to increase in the availability of medications for serious disease conditions at these pharmacies, ease of access, an increase in the chain of retail pharmacies supplying medications for acute repetitive seizures.

The global acute repetitive seizures market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The acute repetitive seizures market in the region is driven by an increase in the number of pharmaceutical companies engaged in new drug development and rise in prevalence of epileptic seizures. In September 2018, Neurelis, Inc., a pharmaceutical company based in San Diego, the U.S., submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) with the FDA for VALTOCO as a treatment for epilepsy patients with acute repetitive seizures. The acute repetitive seizures market in Europe is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace from 2018 to 2026 due to rise in investment in research and development in the field of neurology, increase in funds offered by the government, and surge in demand for medications for epilepsy. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period driven by rising in awareness about the treatment of neurological disorders and increase in demand for new drug formulations for treating serious conditions in neurology.

Get Discount on the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=61404

Key players operating in the global acute repetitive seizures market are UCB S.A., Neurelis, Inc., Alexza Pharmaceuticals, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC.