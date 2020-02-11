Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2018-2026

Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices measure the blood pressure of patients when they are living their normal life. The devices measure blood pressure for up to 24 hours. Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices consist of a small digital blood pressure monitor that is attached to the belt around the waist, and it is connected to a cuff, which is wrapped around the wrist or arm. Measuring blood pressure at regular intervals helps medical professionals analyze blood pressure fluctuation rates throughout the day. According to various studies, twenty four hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) is more accurate than the regular blood pressure measurements method.

Rise in the geriatric population is one of the prominent factors that is expected to propel the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global geriatric population is likely to reach about 2 billion (22% of the global population) by 2050, as compared to 617 million in 2015. Hypertension (HTN) is a major risk factor for cardiovascular morbidity and mortality, especially in patients with diabetes mellitus and obesity. Rise in the prevalence of hypertension is another factor that is anticipated to propel the global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market. Transformation of patient care system from physician-centered to the patient-centered model is also projected to augment the market. Further, manufacturers are focusing on innovation of technologically advanced, high-volume, low-value devices. This is also likely to drive the global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market. However, high cost of ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices and lack of awareness about the devices in developing countries are expected to hamper the global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices during the forecast period.

The global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market can be segmented based on product, end-user, and region. Based on product, the global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market can be classified into devices and accessories. The device segment can be further categorized into arm ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices and wrist ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices. The arm ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices segment is expected to expand at a robust pace because of high availability technologically advanced, efficient, and accurate arm blood pressure monitors.

In terms of end-user, the global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market can be segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings, hospitals, and others. The hospitals segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR due to an increase in government initiatives to develop health care infrastructure in order to provide a better patient-centered care system.

Based on region, the global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is a leading region of the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market because of high health care expenditure in countries in the region. Further, an increase in preference of patients for digitally and technologically advanced blood pressure monitoring devices is estimated to drive the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices in North America. Europe is a prominent region of the market because of high disposable income and strong health policies of countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace because of the emerging trend of preventive health care.

Key players operating in the global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market are Bosch + Sohn GmbH u. Co. KG, Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc., Welch Allyn, Inc., Beijing Avantgarde Medical Equipment Company, Ltd., Microlife AG, Schiller AG, Omron Healthcare Company, Ltd., SunTech Medical, Inc., AViTA Corporation, and GE Healthcare.