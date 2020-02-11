Anastomosis Devices Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth by 2026

Anastomosis is a surgical connection between two tubular structures, such as blood vessels or loops of intestine. Anastomosis is performed by a surgeon using anastomosis devices during cardiac and gastrointestinal surgeries, wherein the surgeon staples or sutures the two open ends to form a new connection. Major forms of anastomosis include vascular and gastrointestinal. Vascular anastomosis is a connection between a graft and a blood vessel to create a bypass during a heart bypass surgery. On the other hand, gastrointestinal anastomosis is performed during bowel resection, wherein the surgeon reattaches the two ends of the intestine together with stitches or staples. PAS-Port Proximal Anastomosis System, HEARTSTRING II Proximal Seal System, Enclose II Anastomosis Assist Device and C-Port Distal Anastomosis Systems are some anastomosis devices available in the market.

Increase in number of cardiovascular surgical procedures performed and a rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as gastrointestinal and cardiac disorders, across the globe are major factors driving the global anastomosis devices market. According to the European Commission, approximately 181,000 bypass anastomosis for heart revascularization procedures were performed in the 25 EU Member States in 2016. Among them, Germany conducted around 51,000 heart bypass operations in 2016. This is likely to fuel the demand for anastomosis devices in the near future. Furthermore, rapid technological advancement and favorable reimbursement scenario for cardiac procedures, including coronary artery bypass graft (CABG), open heart valve replacement, and angioplasty, in developed regions are projected to boost the adoption of anastomosis devices during the forecast period. However, complications associated with anastomosis, such as anastomotic leaks, are expected to hinder the global anastomosis devices market.

The global anastomosis devices market can be segmented based on product, application, and region. In terms of product, the anastomosis devices market can be bifurcated into disposable and reusable anastomosis devices. Based on application, the global anastomosis devices market can be classified into cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, and others. The cardiovascular surgeries segment held a prominent share of the market in 2017. It is anticipated to maintain its dominant position in the market during the forecast period, owing to a rise in number of CABG procedures performed across the globe. For instance, it is estimated that approximately, 500,000 CABG procedures are performed each year in the U.S. This is likely to fuel the demand for anastomosis devices market in the next few years.

The global anastomosis devices market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for a prominent share of the global anastomosis devices market between 2018 and 2026. Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, large number of CABG procedures performed in the U.S., and favorable reimbursement scenario for these surgeries are anticipated to drive the demand for anastomosis devices in the country. Rise in prevalence of colon cancer and an increase in the number of cardiac bypass and cholecystectomy procedures performed in Europe are expected to propel the demand for anastomosis devices in Europe. Surge in the baby boomer population suffering from cardiovascular ailments, rapid adoption of western lifestyle, which increases the risk of cardiac diseases, in the developing countries such as India and China are key factors boosting the anastomosis devices market in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global anastomosis devices market are Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Dextera Surgical Inc., Ethicon Inc., Vitalitec International Inc., Novare Surgical Systems, Inc., MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG., LivaNova PLC, and Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc. These players have adopted organic and in-organic growth strategies including mergers, acquisitions, and innovative product launches to expand their product portfolio and enhance their geographic presence across the globe.