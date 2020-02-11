Anti-aging Market Growing At High CAGR By 2027 is Going to Hit US$ 13,940.3 Million by 2027 According to New Research Report

Global Anti-aging Market for Anti-wrinkle Products – Snapshot

The global anti-aging market for anti-wrinkle products is driven by increase in consumer consciousness and surge in awareness about aging signs among the younger generation. Moreover, increase in the geriatric population and rise in expenditure on cosmetics used to reduce wrinkles and fine lines in emerging countries are factors contributing to the growth of the global market. Furthermore, recent acquisitions and distribution strategies have led to increase in the geographical reach of key players. For instance, in November 2018, Procter & Gamble acquired Merck KGaA’s consumer health business. The acquisition is expected to help Proctor & Gamble increase its OTC geographical scale, category footprint, and brand portfolio. However, rise in side effects of anti-wrinkle products is expected to restrain the global anti-aging market for anti-wrinkle products.

Based on product, the global anti-aging market for anti-wrinkle products has been segmented into creams, serums, gels, and others. The creams segment is projected to account for major share of the market during the forecast period, attributed to increase in the number of women using anti-wrinkle creams to reduce signs of aging and availability of a range of branded creams with anti-aging effect. In terms of target group, the market has been bifurcated into male and female. The female segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.

Based on ingredient, the global anti-aging market for anti-wrinkle products has been classified into retinoids, hyaluronic acids, alpha hydroxy acids, and others. In terms of treatment, the market has been divided into body treatment and facial treatment. Based on distribution channel, the global anti-aging market for anti-wrinkle products has been categorized into pharmacies, stores, and online stores. The online stores segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR due to increase in the availability of cosmetics online and high consumer preference for online shopping due to discounts and offers.

In terms of region, the global anti-aging market for anti-wrinkle products has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2018. Rise in concerns about personal care, lifestyle changes, and awareness about harmful effects of pollution on skin are factors likely to accelerate the growth of the market in North America. In Europe, the market is driven by availability of cosmetic products at affordable prices, rise in awareness about preventive skin care, and demand for branded cosmetics for facial treatment.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace due to rise in awareness about anti-wrinkle products among adults and increase in per capita spending. Moreover, popularity of anti-aging creams is increasing in India, Japan, South Korea, and other emerging countries in Asia Pacific. Acquisitions by market players in the cosmetic industry is expected to boost the growth of the market in the region. For instance, in October 2018, Johnson & Johnson acquired Ci:z Holdings Co., Ltd., a Japan-based company focused on the development, marketing, and distribution of a broad range of dermocosmetic, cosmetic, and skincare products. The anti-aging market for anti-wrinkle products in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to be driven by rise in consumer preference for skin brightening & anti-wrinkle creams, emphasis on personal care, and extensive marketing strategies adopted by skin care product manufacturers.

Major players operating in the global anti-aging market for anti-wrinkle products include Procter & Gamble Co., Johnson & Johnson, Unilever plc, Shiseido Company, Limited, ZO Skin Health, Inc., L’Oréal Paris, The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc., Beiersdorf, and PHYTOMER.

