Benzodiazepine Drugs Market to Register High Revenue Growth During 2018-2026

Benzodiazepine Drugs Market – Snapshot

Benzodiazepines is a class of psychoactive drugs that are used to treat anxiety, insomnia, panic disorder, seizures, and alcohol withdrawal. These drug produce a calming effect by enhancing the effect of the neurotransmitter GABA. Benzodiazepines are widely prescribed drugs across the world. They are helpful to reduce anxiety, seizures, relax muscles, inducing sleep, and used for sedation purposes prior to surgery or general anesthesia.

The global benzodiazepine drugs market was valued at around US $ 2,055 Mn in 2017. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2018 to 2026. The Alprazolam segment dominates the global market in terms of value. The market for benzodiazepine drugs is expanding significantly due to the rise in prevalence of anxiety, seizures, insomnia, and increase in concern among people about preventive measures regarding stress-related conditions. Increased adoption of generic drugs and comparatively higher prescriptions for benzodiazepines, as compared to other psychoactive drugs, also drive the market.

The benzodiazepine drugs market has been segmented based on product, application, time of action, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the global market has been divided into Alprazolam, Clonazepam, Diazepam, Lorazepam, and others. The Alprazolam segment dominated the global market in 2017. It is projected to expand at a higher CAGR due to more number of prescriptions and wide applications in anxiety and seizures. Based on application, the global benzodiazepine drugs market has been classified into anxiety, insomnia, alcohol withdrawal, seizures, and others. Anxiety was the dominant segment of the market in 2017.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=28424

It is expected to expand at a higher CAGR, owing to the rise in prevalence of anxiety and panic disorders and the better calming effect produced by benzodiazepines. In terms of time of action, the global benzodiazepine drugs market has been classified into ultra-short acting, short acting, and long acting. The short acting segment dominated the market in 2017. It is expected to maintain its position due to less hangover effect and faster onset of action. Based on distribution channel, the global benzodiazepine drugs market has been segregated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. The others segment, which comprises online pharmacies and mail pharmacies, is projected to expand at a significantly higher CAGR during the forecast period. This expanded CAGR is attributed to discounted prices and convenience of usage.

In terms of region, the global benzodiazepine drugs market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global benzodiazepine drugs market in 2017, owing to the rise in prevalence of anxiety and related conditions and higher FDA approvals of benzodiazepine drugs by major players in the region. Asia Pacific and Latin America are potential markets for benzodiazepine drugs due to increased awareness of people toward healthcare, stress conditions, and surge in healthcare expenditure.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=28424

Key players operating in the global benzodiazepine drugs market include Pfizer Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Mylan, N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., H.Lundbeck A/S, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., and Aurobindo Pharma.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com