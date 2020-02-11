Cancer Immunotherapies Global Industry 2019 Market Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Cancer Immunotherapies Market 2019

Cancer immunotherapy is a type of cancer treatment that boosts the human bodys natural immune system to fight against the cancer cells. This therapy is provided to cancer patients to stop the spread of cancer, to slow down the growth of cancer cells, and to improve the natural immunity for destroying the cancer cells.

Rising R&D in cancer immunotherapy is resulting in introduction of advanced treatment options that are more effective and efficient. A paradigm shift from traditional chemotherapies to immunotherapies is propelling the overall market.

The world Cancer Immunotherapy Market is foretold to gain impetus due to rising popularity of patient assistance programs and broad portfolio of promising pipeline drugs. However, there could be more significant factors augmenting the demand in the market. For instance, rise in requirement of cancer monoclonal antibodies and launch of more effective bioinformatics tools offering improved drug development options could help with more demand for cancer immunotherapy. Furthermore, surge in adoption of immunotherapy therapeutics compared to conventional ones and high incidence of cancer could help the market to increase growth in the coming years.

The Americas accounted for approximately 47% of the market share of the global cancer immunotherapies market in 2015. High incidences of cancer in regions like the US, Canada, and Latin America are expected to contribute to the market growth in this region. region. This has led to an increase in consumption of immunotherapies that is used to treat cancer patients, thereby aiding the market growth.

In 2018, the global Cancer Immunotherapies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cancer Immunotherapies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cancer Immunotherapies development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amgen

Bristol Mayer’s Squibb

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Merck

Takeda

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Monoclonal Antibodies

Cancer Vaccines

Check Point Inhibitors

Immunomodulators

Market segment by Application, split into

Lung

Breast

Colorectal

Melanoma

Prostate

Head & Neck

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

