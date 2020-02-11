China Ductile Iron Pipe Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the China Ductile Iron Pipe market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. China Ductile Iron Pipe market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Ductile Iron Pipe market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
China plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Ductile Iron Pipe development status and future trend in China, focuses on top players in China, also splits Ductile Iron Pipe by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.
The major players in China market include
Saint-Gobain
Kubota
US Pipe (Forterra)
Jindal SAW
Electro-steel Steels
Mcwane
AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe
Kurimoto
Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes
Shandong Ductile Pipes
Benxi Beitai
Angang Group Yongtong
Rizhao Zhufu
SUNS
Shanxi Guanghua
Jiangsu Yongyi
Geographically, this report splits the China market into six regions,
South China
East China
Southwest China
Northeast China
North China
Central China
Northwest China
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K MT), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/MT), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
DN 80mm-300mm
DN 350mm-1000mm
DN 1100mm-1200mm
DN 1400mm-2000mm
Others
On the basis of the end users/application, this report covers
Water Supply/Treatment Pipe
Gas/Oil Supply
Mining
Trenchless Application
Others
