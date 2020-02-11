In this report, the China Ductile Iron Pipe market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. China Ductile Iron Pipe market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/china-ductile-iron-pipe-market-research-report-2018



The global Ductile Iron Pipe market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

China plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Ductile Iron Pipe development status and future trend in China, focuses on top players in China, also splits Ductile Iron Pipe by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

The major players in China market include

Saint-Gobain

Kubota

US Pipe (Forterra)

Jindal SAW

Electro-steel Steels

Mcwane

AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe

Kurimoto

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes

Shandong Ductile Pipes

Benxi Beitai

Angang Group Yongtong

Rizhao Zhufu

SUNS

Shanxi Guanghua

Jiangsu Yongyi

Geographically, this report splits the China market into six regions,

South China

East China

Southwest China

Northeast China

North China

Central China

Northwest China

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K MT), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/MT), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

DN 80mm-300mm

DN 350mm-1000mm

DN 1100mm-1200mm

DN 1400mm-2000mm

Others

On the basis of the end users/application, this report covers

Water Supply/Treatment Pipe

Gas/Oil Supply

Mining

Trenchless Application

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/china-ductile-iron-pipe-market-research-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com