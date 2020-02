Construction Adhesives Market 2019: Business Development By Various Trend Analysis- 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Construction Adhesives Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

The term adhesive refers to a binding substance applied on the surface of materials in order to avoid separation. Construction adhesives are available in various forms such as solid blocks, paste, and liquid films. Ingredients used in construction adhesives include clay, cement, acrylic resin, polyurethane monomers, styrene-butadiene rubber, hexane, other non-polar solvents, and various initiators and functional additives. Adhesives are employed in various applications in construction activities. These include ceramic tiles, concrete, flooring underlayment, pre-finished panels, and roofing.

Based on product, the global construction adhesives market has been segmented into polyurethane, acrylic, epoxy, polyvinyl acetate (PVA), and silicone. Acrylic dominates the global construction adhesives market. Acrylic-based construction adhesives are synthetic fibers made from polymer. They are utilized to manufacture diverse products, including textiles and home furnishings. Acrylic-based construction adhesives work well on a wide range of materials such as wood, metal, glass, and outdoor and waterproof items. They are moisture resistant and can sustain drastic temperature and seasonal changes such as ultraviolet light and freezing conditions. It takes about 24 hours for an acrylic-based adhesive to completely adhere to a surface. Acrylic is resistant to solvents and chemicals, making it a useful product for the industrial sector. Acrylic construction adhesives are costlier than rubber adhesives.

However, they offer long-term adhesion power. The polyurethane segment of the construction adhesives market is expected to expand at a faster pace than other segments during the forecast period. Demand for polyurethane products is projected to increase due to their rapid curing rate, high bonding strength, and low formaldehyde emissions. These products can replace high-cost acrylic-based products in similar applications. Polyurethane construction adhesives are chemically reactive formulations and are often fast curing. They provide strong resilient adhesion that is impact resistant.

They also offer better low-temperature strength than any other adhesive. Based on formulation technology, the global construction adhesives market can be divided into solvent-based, water-based, hot-melt, and reactive. In terms of volume, the water-based segment led the global construction adhesives market in 2017. Water-based construction adhesives are emulsions of adhesive chemicals, usually polymers, suspended in water. These construction adhesives are primarily derived from acrylic, poly vinyl acetate (PVA), ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA), and styrene butadiene polymers (SBC) chemistries. Water-based construction adhesives are generally employed in packaging and printing industries, especially in removable applications. Solvent-based construction adhesives are solutions of adhesive chemicals or polymers in petroleum-based solvents. These adhesives can be used for permanent and temporary applications. Most solvent-based construction adhesives emit VOCs during and after application. Emission of VOCs is harmful to humans; it can cause respiratory complications.

In terms of application, the global construction adhesives market has been bifurcated into structural, and non-structural. The non-structural segment is projected to lead the global construction adhesives market. Non-structural adhesives provide cost-effective solutions for assembly of finished products. These adhesives include contact adhesives where a solution or emulsion containing an elastomeric adhesive is coated onto both adherents. The solvent is allowed to evaporate, and then the two adherents are brought into contact. Based on end-use, the global construction adhesives market has been divided into residential, non-residential, and industrial.

The residential segment accounted for major share of the global construction adhesives market in 2017. Construction adhesives are utilized in numerous applications in the construction industry. These adhesives are extensively employed for applications such as flooring underlayment, ceramic tile laying, carpet laying, roofing, wall panel laying, and wall covering. Acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane, and silicone construction adhesives are employed in the residential sector. Water-based construction adhesives are preferred over solvent-based adhesives due to the absence of VOC emissions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global construction adhesives market. Key players profiled in the report are Henkel AG & Company KGaA, SIKA Group, 3M, Bostik SA, and H.B. Fuller Company. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

