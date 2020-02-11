Contralateral Routing of Signals Hearing Aid Market Is Expected To Drive By Increase In The Incidence Of Disabling Hearing Loss

Global Contralateral Routing of Signals Hearing Aid Market: Overview

A contralateral routing of signals (CROS) hearing aid is a type of hearing device that is used to treat a condition in which the patient has no usable hearing in one ear and minimal hearing loss or normal hearing in the other ear. Contralateral routing of signals devices are designed for unilateral hearing loss. The devices generally have a microphone and a transmitter on one side and pipes sound on other side of the ear. The device helps in transmitting and receiving sound.

Global Contralateral Routing of Signals Hearing Aid Market: Key Trends

The global contralateral routing of signals hearing aid market is estimated to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years. An increase in the incidence of disabling hearing loss and a rise in the elderly population are likely to drive the contralateral routing of signals devices market. According to WHO data 2015, around 360 million people across the world suffered from disabling hearing loss. Technological advancements in the medical hearing aids industry have led to the development of many advanced products to treat partial hearing loss. This is expected to drive the market. However, limitations of CROS devices such as the ability to be inserted only in one ear and no noise reduction are estimated to hamper the market in the future.

Global Contralateral Routing of Signals Hearing Aid Market: Segmentation

The global contralateral routing of signals (CROS) hearing aid market can be segmented based on product, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the global contralateral routing of signals (CROS) hearing aid market can be classified into wired contralateral routing of signals hearing device, transcranial contralateral routing of signals hearing device, and wireless contralateral routing of signals hearing device. The wireless contralateral routing of signals hearing device segment is projected to account for a significant share of the market in the near future. The wireless contralateral routing of signals hearing device is more convenient to wear because it eliminates the need for wires. Moreover, clinicians can apply a wide range of adjustments to remedy an unsuccessful fitting. These advantages are expected to drive the segment. In terms of end-user, the market can be categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. The hospital segment dominates the contralateral routing of signals (CROS) hearing aid market, owing to patients’ preference for proper treatment, reimbursement facilities, and wide availability of advanced products.

