Cranial Navigation Devices Market to Witness a Sustainable Growth Over 2018-2026

Cranial navigation devices are computer assisted surgical navigation systems that are widely used for surgical visualization, planning, and navigation. They help minimize iatrogenic trauma to the surrounding brain tissues and reduce the risk of surgical complications during cranial procedures. Cranial navigation devices provide a patient’s specific three dimensional anatomy (3D) for preoperative planning and intraoperative navigation, thus helping surgeons to perform clinical procedures with improved safety and accuracy. Cranial navigation offers an entirely new dimension to neurosurgery.

The cranial navigation devices market is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. This is due to factors such as rise in the incidence of brain disease, technological advancements in image-guided surgery, and extensive research and development in brain-related disorders. According to the National Brain Tumor Society, around 700,000 people in the U.S. are living with a primary brain tumor and over 86,000 more are expected to be diagnosed with primary brain tumor in 2019. Hence, an increase in the cases of brain tumor has resulted in an increased need to locate and treat those tumors. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the cranial navigation devices market during the forecast period. Advances in image-guided surgery have been implemented for intraoperative navigational assistance for the management of neurosurgical, craniofacial, otolaryngologic, and general surgical problems. These innovative technologies provide a comparatively less expensive and less invasive way for diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy selection in patients throughout their treatment plan. These factors are expected to boost the market in the near future. Moreover, advantages associated with cranial navigation devices such as localization of lesions, surgical planning, safety of surgery, appreciation of anatomy, extent of tumor resection, and decreased time of surgery are expected to augment the cranial navigation devices market during the forecast period.

The global cranial navigation devices market can be segmented based on technology, end-user, and region. Based on technology, the market can be classified into optical devices and electromagnetic devices. In terms of end-user, the market can be categorized into hospitals, neurosurgery clinics, and others.

Based on region, the global cranial navigation devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are expected to be prominent regions of the cranial navigation devices market. Well-established health care infrastructure and funding from public and private sectors for research and development are projected to fuel the market in these regions. Acceptance of technologically advanced devices and ongoing research in neurosurgical navigation are anticipated to drive the market in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant share of the global market, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. Rise in support from governing bodies and the private sector in developing effective and novel therapeutics in the field of brain-related diseases is anticipated to drive the market in the region. Moreover, high prevalence of brain-related disorders in Asia Pacific is likely to offer opportunities to players operating in the cranial navigation devices market. Japan and Australia are well-established countries of the market in Asia Pacific. However, emerging economies such as China and India are expected to offer significant opportunities to the cranial navigation devices market in the region. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are anticipated to be prospective regions of the cranial navigation devices market in the near future, due to an increase in government support and a rapidly developing health care industry in the regions.

Major players operating in the global cranial navigation devices market include Heal Force Bio-Meditech Holdings Group, Stryker, Medtronic plc, Synaptive Medical, Brainlab AG, and Surgical Theater, LLC.