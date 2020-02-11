Digestive Health Products Market Expected to Reach US$83.5 bn by 2022

Digestive health products are becoming an increasingly important part of the healthcare scenario in a number of regions due to the increasing awareness about the importance of digestive healthcare and the contribution provided by digestive health products in maintaining the overall health of an individual. Digestive health products help maintain a healthy level of gastric acids and gut flora to enable comprehensive digestion of various nutrients and a healthy digestive tract. Health of the digestive tract is a vital indicator of the individual’s overall wellbeing, due to the considerable impact it has on various other systems functioning in the body. The global digestive health products market is thus likely to grow at a steady 3.9% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global digestive health products market was valued at US$68.8 bn in 2017 and is expected to rise to US$83.5 bn by 2022.

The dominance of developed regions in the global digestive health products market is underlined in the geographical segmentation of the market, with North America dominating the global market figures in 2017 and looking likely to carry the dominance through the 2017-2022 forecast period. The North America market for digestive health products was valued at US$24.5 bn in 2017 and is likely to rise to US$29.4 bn by 2022 at a steady CAGR of 3.7% therein. Europe is also likely to remain a dominant contributor to the global digestive health products market in the coming years despite a slow 3.2% in the 2017-2022 forecast period. The Europe digestive health products market is likely to reach US$20.6 bn by 2022.

In terms of growth rate, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) is the dominant regional segment of the global digestive health products market. The robust 5% CAGR of the APEJ digestive health products market is expected to carry it to a strong valuation of US$18.1 bn by 2022, making it likely to emerge as a major contributor to the global digestive health products market in the coming years.

Leading companies such as Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., E. I. DuPont Nemours and Company, Nestle SA, Danone SA, Chr. Hansen Holding, Arla Foods Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Cargill Inc., General Mills, and PepsiCo Inc. are likely to dominate the global digestive health products market in the coming years.