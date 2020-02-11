Digital Phase Shifter Market – Development of 5G Technology Enhance Demands

A significant rise is seen in the global digital phase shifter market due to its growing application in fiber optics, amplitude & phase modulation, variable attenuators, and RF distortion. Digital phase shifter is also used in various end-users such as automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and communication. It is also used in developing technological solutions like internet of things, radio-verse, and high-speed converters. Moreover, innovation taking place in the antenna technology si also projected to fuel growth in the global digital phase shifter market.

The key finding of the report on the global digital phase shifter market includes information on growth drivers that influence growth in this market. Ongoing trends, developments, initiatives taken by private enterprise and government are also clearly described in the report. Information on geographical expansion, competitive analysis, and key categories are also explained clearly in the report. All these information are derived from different organic and inorganic sources that will be used in taking better decisions by market percipients.

Global Digital Phase Shifter Market: Notable Developments

Some of the key developments taking place in the global digital phase shifter market are:

Pasternack Enterprises Inc. has introduced a series of 8-bit RF and microwave digital phase shifters especially for aerospace and defense radar. Moreover, it consists of electronic warfare (EW) applications that include phase discriminators, phased-array antennas, RF communication systems, and beam forming networks.

Pasternack’s digital phase shifters offers advantage of 8 bit TTL logic interface that can be reprogrammed, thereby enabling users to accurately control phase states.

Other players in the market are also making persistent efforts to develop and enhance digital shifter. Some of the key players analyzed in the global digital phase shifter market are Astra Microwave Products Limited, MACOM, Analog Devices, Inc., Pasternack Enterprises, Inc., L3 Narda-MITEQ, SAGE Millimeter, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Planar Monolithics Industries, Qorvo, Inc., and Pulsar Microwave Corporation.

Global Digital Phase Shifter Market: Trends and Opportunities

As per the ongoing trend, the demand for 5G technology has increased largely, which is expected to fuel growth in the global digital phase shifter market. The development of 5G technology has further augmented demand for digital phase shifters. Moreover, growing innovations and developments taking place in different industries are also estimated to accelerate the global digital phase shifter market.

Growing Security Concerns to Expand Demand for Digital Phase Shifter in Middle East and Africa

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa are key regions analyzed in the global digital phase shifter market. Among these, North America is likely to lead the market over the forecast period. Europe is also expected to hold significant share over this tenure.

However, there are high chances of developing regions in Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa to attain a larger share in this market. Increasing integration of digital phase shifters in creation of digital phased array antennas is the key factor driving demand for digital phase shifters in the Middle East and Africa. Moreover, higher chances of new generation of smart weapons are predicted to encourage growth in the digital phase shifter market in these regions. Political instability and higher risk of civil wars have also encourage adoption of digital phase shifter.

Highlights of the report: