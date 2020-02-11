Disinfectors Market Expected to Register a 10.2% CAGR: Ready to Reach USD 3,116.5 Million by 2020 made Available by Top Research Firm

Disinfection ensures usage of pathogen free medical instruments such as endoscopes, surgical instruments and bedpans. Disinfection is a process of destroying pathogenic organisms and is achieved with the usage of various equipment and consumables such as disinfectants, detergents and disinfectors. Disinfectors represent a class of equipment used for cleaning medical devices, ensuring hygiene of the instruments.

The market – witnessed -a tremendous growth rate of 10.2% from 2014 to 2020 owing to increasing number of hospital-acquired infections (HAI). HAI occur due to the usage of improperly cleaned medical instruments. In order to reduce such incidences, the demand for disinfectors is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. Similarly, increasing number of surgeries in hospitals and clinics would also propel the growth of this market as for disinfecting medical devices (used in surgeries) and disinfectors are utilized.

Likewise, increasing disposable income in developing countries will further augment the growth of the market as it would assist in increasing the affordability for availing medical services that require medical instruments and hence, disinfectors market would also grow. Moreover, increasing number of elder care institutions across the globe is likely to accentuate the growth of flusher disinfector and -the overall disinfectors market. Considering the above mentioned factors, the market for disinfectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2014 to 2020 to reach an estimated value of USD 3,116.5 million in 2020.

The market for disinfectors has been segmented on the basis of product type such as washer disinfectors, flusher disinfectors and endoscope reprocessors. The market for endoscope reprocessors and washer disinfectors accounts for the largest share throughout the forecast period. The growth of these segments is expected to be impressive from 2014 to 2020 owing to increasing usage of endoscopes and medical instruments due to rising incidences of various diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases and others. The market is also expected to accentuate due to increasing number of hospitals across the globe.

The market has also been segmented based on the usage of disinfectors in different healthcare facilities such as hospitals and clinics, pharmaceuticals and life-sciences companies, and elder care institutes. The market for hospitals and clinics segment is expected to foresee highest growth rate during the forecast period 2014 to 2020. Increasing number of hospitals coupled with rising number of surgeries performed are the prime factors augmenting the growth of this segment.

Geographically, North American and European market accounted for the largest share by revenue of the global disinfectors market, capturing more than 70% of the total market in 2013 and expected to grow at a significant CAGR during forecast period. This huge market share of these two regions is justified by the presence of large number of disinfector manufacturers in these regions. Increasing regulatory audits for evaluation of hospitals and increasing lawsuits against hospital acquired infections has supported the growth of disinfectors market in the regions.

In addition, rising incidences of hospital-acquired diseases would further enhance the growth of the market in the region. On the contrary, from 2014 to 2020, Asia-Pacific region has been projected to show highest growth rate. The growth of this region is anticipated owing to rising incidences of diseases coupled with increasing geriatric population. The major players operating in the disinfectors market include Getinge Group, STERIS Corporation, Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc., OLYMPUS CORPORATION and Belimed Group and others.

