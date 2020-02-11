Ecotourism Market Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2024

The global market for ecotourism, a small scale alternative to mass scale tourism, has exhibited double-digit growth since the early 1990s due to the rising ranks of discerning tourists and market players acutely conscious about the fallout on environment from reckless development of tourist spots. In the next couple of years, the market is forecasted to expand further to account for almost a quarter of the global travel market by taking forward good practices and applying them to various facets of the market, including hotel chains, ski resorts, urban tourist attractions, golf courses, and beach resorts. Thus the global ecotourism market holds out a lot of promise, especially to new players in the field. Ecotourism falls under the ambit of tourism labeled as “experimental” tourism. While it is slated to grow exponentially in the future, the mature mass tourism segment is expected to clock sluggish growth.

The research report has been compiled after extensive research to present an accurate and exact case of the global ecotourism market. It provides a granular view of the opportunities and trends in the market. It also discusses the competitive landscape in complete detail by leveraging market-leading analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces.

Global Ecotourism Market: Trends and Opportunities

One of the main growth drivers in the global ecotourism market is the increasing clamor against global warming. Another factor is the destruction of the pristine charm of tourist spots irking visitors. With most tourists wanting to escape their day to day hectic schedules during vacations, ecotourism has taken off. This is because it offers them the perfect chance to unwind in peaceful places untouched by mindless commercialization. Further, ecotourism also entails visiting unexplored areas which is of great interest to true-blue travel buffs. It presents them a chance to mingle with the local population and understand their concerns and also accords adrenaline junkies an opportunity to indulge in adventurous outdoor activities. Besides being helpful to tourists, ecotourism also fillips the growth of the local economy with revenues generated from it.

Restraining the growth in the global ecotourism market is the fact that it is expensive in nature when compared to mass tourism. As a result only the well-heeled can afford it. Moreover, ecotourism entails visiting unexplored areas, which can be unsafe at times. Thus many concerned travelers opt for traditional tours in popular places that are usually safe. Two of the important trends noticed in the global ecotourism market is the popularity of cruising which causes less pollution and the rising draw of new places such as Costa Rica and Queensland, both of which spell opportunity in the market.

Global Ecotourism Market: Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the global market for ecotourism can be divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. Among them, North America does not hold out much promise as it is already a saturated market in the mass tourism industry. Europe, however, is slated to witness strong growth on account of the growing interest in underexplored areas such as Portugal, Macedonia, Albania, etc. Asia Pacific market too is predicted to grow at an impressive pace on account of its exotic beach destinations and hamlets. Latin America is another market primed for growth in ecotourism due to undiscovered places such as Peru, Costa Rica, Argentina, Venezuela, etc.

Companies Mentioned in Report

Key players in the global ecotourism market offer tourism websites. Some such companies that find a mention in the report are Natural Discovery, Responsible Travel, Baobab Travel, Good Travel Company, and National Geographic Expedition.

