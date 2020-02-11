Eddy Current Ndt Equipment Market Will Flourish During 2026 will be an Understatement

Owing to the increasing adoption of inspection technology in sectors like power generation, oil and gas, automotive and aerospace, a huge market has development for eddy current NDT equipment in the North America region. With the presence of key manufacturers and increasing demand for electric vehicles, there is likely to a spur in the demand of automotive testing equipment. Major aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing Inc. and Airbus have their manufacturing plants in North America and accounts for more than eighty percent of aircraft production all over the world. In addition, the air transport sector supported 6.2 million jobs and contributed US$ 654.2 billion to GDP in North America.

As the aerospace industry keeps on growing in the region, it is likely to generate a huge demand for NDT equipment market. These are some of the important findings in the latest research report released by Persistence Market Research which is titled as ‘Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2026’. This research report presents an in-depth assessment of the global eddy current NDT equipment market and provides a comprehensive overview of the various segments of this market and the various regions where this market is growing at a brisk pace. As per the numbers provided in this research report, the global eddy current NDT equipment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 324.6 Mn in 2018 and is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 537.9 Mn in 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the period of forecast 2018-2026.

Global Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market: Dynamics

Governments in the developed countries such as United States, Canada, Germany and many others are focusing on ensuring a safe working environment for the workers. Keeping this in mind, governments are enforcing the laws for the generation and maintenance of the safe environment at the workplaces, especially the ones which involve the use of machines.

The heavy duty machines used in various types of industry verticals such as manufacturing, automotive, aerospace and others have a lot of scope for implementing stringent safety measures. The number of accidents causing physical injuries to the floor workers are increasing day by day. Sometimes, such kind of accidents are fatal as well. Hence, in order to ensure the safety at the factories, governments across the world are implementing the laws for ensuring the human and process safety at the workplace. Due to such a scenario, there is an increasing demand for eddy current NDT equipment for the purpose of ensuring a safe working environment.

With increasing globalization, the competition for the machine safety product manufacturers is increasing all over the world. Also, this type of competition is getting increasingly fueled by the overseas market participants. All the manufacturers are competing against each other as well as with the foreign players in the machine safety product market for acquiring a dominant position in the market. However, due to such cut-throat competition, there is a negative impact on the price setting strategy. Hence, the manufacturers are forced to deliver quality products at low prices and this is a major challenge faced by manufacturers for sustaining in the eddy current NDT equipment market.

Global Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The global eddy current NDT equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, technology, application, end-use industry and by region.

Inline Testing Equipment is projected to reach a market value of US$ 16.4 Mn by 2026 end.

Measurement segment was valued at US$ 54.7 Mn in 2017 end.

Array scanning based technology is growing at a significant CAGR and is an emerging technology owing to its reduced inspection time.

Transportation segment to account for 65.3% of the market value share in 2018.

The North America eddy current NDT equipment market was valued at US$ 123.2 Mn in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during the period of assessment.

Global Eddy Current NDT Equipment Market: Competition Landscape

This report profiles some of the important players operating in the global eddy current NDT equipment market in the competition landscape section. Some of the companies that have been profiled include Olympus Corporation, General Electric, Foerster Holding GmbH, Magnetic Analysis Corporation, Eddyfi NDT Inc., IMG Utrasuoni Srl, Ashtead Technology, Fischer Technology Inc., Ether NDE, Uniwest Corporation, Rohmann Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Criterion NDT, Inc., Zetec, Inc. and Ibg NDT System Corporation.

Table Of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. PMR Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

3. Market Viewpoint

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.1.1. Global Automotive Production by Manufacturer

3.1.2. Global Power and Oil & Gas Industry Outlook

3.1.3. Global Shipping Industry Outlook

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

4. Global Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

4.1.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

4.2. Product – Cost Structure Analysis

4.3. Value Chain

4.4. Forecast Factors-Relevance and Impact

5. Global Market Value and Volume Forecast

5.1. Eddy Currents NDT Equipment Market Size and Forecast Analysis

5.2. Global Pricing

5.3. Global Market Value and Volume Forecast

6. Global Eddy Currents NDT Equipment Market Analysis, By Equipment Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Volume (Units) Analysis 2013-2017, By Equipment Type

6.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Volume (Units) Forecast 2018-2026, By Equipment Type

6.3.1. Inline Testing Equipment

6.3.2. Offline Testing Equipment

6.3.3. Rotational Testing Equipment

6.3.4. Full-Body Inspection/ Leakage Testing Equipment

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Equipment Type

7. Global Eddy Currents NDT Equipment Market Analysis, By Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Volume (Units) Analysis 2013-2017, By Application

7.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Volume (Units) Forecast 2018-2026, By Application

7.3.1. Measurement

7.3.1.1. Non-Conductive Coating Thickness Measurement

7.3.1.2. Metal Thickness

7.3.2. Detection

7.3.2.1. Corrosion

7.3.2.2. Flaw & Crack

7.3.3. Testing & inspection

7.3.3.1. Hardness Testing

7.3.3.2. Conductivity Testing

7.3.3.3. Weld Inspection

7.3.3.4. Surface Inspection

7.3.3.5. Bolt Hole & Tubing Inspection

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application

8. Global Eddy Currents NDT Equipment Market Analysis, By Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Volume (Units) Analysis 2013-2017, By Technology

8.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Volume (Units) Forecast 2018-2026, By Technology

8.3.1. Single Frequency Based

8.3.2. Array Scanning Based

8.3.3. Multi Frequency Based

8.3.4. Pulsed Eddy Current Based

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Technology

9. Global Eddy Currents NDT Equipment Market Analysis, By End-Use Industry

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Volume (Units) Analysis 2013-2017, By End-Use Industry

9.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Volume (Units) Forecast 2018-2026, By End-Use Industry

9.3.1. Transportation

9.3.1.1. Aerospace

9.3.1.2. Automotive

9.3.1.3. Marine

9.3.2. Power Generation

9.3.3. Oil & Gas

9.3.4. Heavy Engineering Equipment

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End Use Industry

10. Global Eddy Currents NDT Equipment Market Analysis, By Region

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Volume (Units) Analysis 2013-2017, By Region

10.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Volume (Units) Forecast 2018-2026, By Region

10.3.1. North America

10.3.2. Latin America

10.3.3. Europe

10.3.4. South East Asia and Pacific

10.3.5. China

10.3.6. Japan

10.3.7. Middle East and Africa

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region