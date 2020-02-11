Electronic Skin Market – Wearable Electronic Sectors Seem Highly Enthusiastic about the Developments of Growth

Technological advancements have reached to altogether to a different level, as one can now experience use of electronic skin which was once a far-fetched goal. With electronic skin technology has the capability to reproduce human or animal skin and can respond to environment stimuli such as heat and changes pressure. It is likely that the electronic skin market will grow at a considerable rate in the coming years, as its application is expected to be seen in several industries including industrial and residential robotics, healthcare, and prosthetics.

High demand for electronic skin solutions in various industries is expected to accelerate growth in the global electronic skin market. Wearable electronic sectors seem highly enthusiastic about the developments taking place in the electronic skin market. In fact, ongoing researches are also likely to expand overall demand in this market. Some of the current developments that will fuel growth in the global electronic skin market are

Recently, researchers at the National University of Singapore developed a new electronic skin that is stretchable, transparent, self-healing, and touch-sensitive. The ideas of developing such as a material were derived from jellyfishes.

A team at the Stanford University has developed an electronic skin that has thousands of transistors and has recently demonstrated its ruggedness and flexibility. The team has used advanced technology and the electronic skin is capable of stretching twice of its size which can be a boon for both prosthetics and robotics.

Global Electronic Skin Market: Trends and Opportunities

Currently, the on-going trend where researchers are engaged in enhancing bio-inspired electronic skin technology is expected to drive growth in the global electronic skin market. Intensive research and development has helped in developing a robotic hand that portrays dexterity of human hand. Moreover, integrated rubber substrate electronic skin helps in detecting and measuring pressure that will further facilitate autonomous robotic surgery in future. All these factors are projected to augment growth in the global electronic skin market.

Few leading players that are making significant efforts in the global electronic skin market are Physical Optics Corporation, MC10, 3M, Dialog Semiconductor, Intelesens Ltd., Plastic Electronics GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ROTEX Global, Xenoma, SMARTLIFEINC LIMITED, VivaLNK, and Xsensio. These players along with many others are engaged in intensive research and development activities to develop advanced electronic skin.

Growing Inclination for Advanced Technologies in Emerging Economies in Asia Pacific to Hold a Dominant Position

On the regional frontier, the global electronic skin market covers North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these regions, North America is expected to lead the market over the next few years. Europe is also expected to be a leading market for the growth of electronic skin. Presence of leading players in two technologically advanced regions has strengthened their position in the global electronic skin market.

