Email Archival Market Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast Report 2019-2025
The email archiving market has seen a noticeable uptick in recent years. Businesses have been increasingly compelled to get a grip on their email systems due to regulatory compliance requirements. They must now ensure that the valuable information contained in emails is kept, searchable and doesn’t overwhelm storage resources.
In 2018, the global Email Archival market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Email Archival status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Email Archival development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Autonomy
CA
EMC
Hewlett-Packard
IBM
Mimosa Systems
Symantec.
Dell’s MessageOne
Google
Iron Mountain.
ArcMail Technology
Barracuda Networks
Intradyn
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises Systems
Hosted Offerings and Software-as-a-service
Email Archiving Appliances
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Enterprise
Medium-sized Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Email Archival Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-premises Systems
1.4.3 Hosted Offerings and Software-as-a-service
1.4.4 Email Archiving Appliances
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Email Archival Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Small Enterprise
1.5.3 Medium-sized Enterprise
1.5.4 Large Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Autonomy
12.1.1 Autonomy Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Email Archival Introduction
12.1.4 Autonomy Revenue in Email Archival Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Autonomy Recent Development
12.2 CA
12.2.1 CA Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Email Archival Introduction
12.2.4 CA Revenue in Email Archival Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 CA Recent Development
12.3 EMC
12.3.1 EMC Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Email Archival Introduction
12.3.4 EMC Revenue in Email Archival Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 EMC Recent Development
12.4 Hewlett-Packard
12.4.1 Hewlett-Packard Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Email Archival Introduction
Continued….
