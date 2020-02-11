EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Grating Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Grating market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Grating market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Grating for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Grating market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Grating sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Strongwell Corporation

Techno Composites Domine GmbH

Meiser GmbH

Bedford Reinforced Plastics

AGC Matex Co. Ltd

Liberty Pultrusions

Delta Composites LLC

Mcnichols Co.

National Grating

Lionweld Kennedy

Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd.

Locker Group

Eurograte Fiberglass Grating

Ferrotech International FZE

Suzhou Grating Co., Ltd. (iGrid)

Fibergrate Composite Structures Ltd.

Exel Composites

Arham Hi-Tech Design and Solution Pvt. Ltd.

Indiana Group

Diakure Co. Ltd.

Jiangyin Runlin Molding New Materials Co., Ltd.

Fibrolux GmbH

Amico Seasafe Inc.

Flexxcon Bv

Webforge

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Phenolic

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Water Management

Cooling Towers

Marine

Others

