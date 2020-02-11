Encapsulated Tea Market Top Key Players: Twinings, Celestial Seasoning, Bigelow Tea, STASH

Encapsulated Tea Market Growing with the Moderate Pace

Encapsulation is a technique to protect or entrap fragrance and flavors within a coating material. Encapsulated tea is the trending way for the instant tea making to the consumers. Encapsulated tea reduces the preparation time for the drink.

According to some research, encapsulated tea market accounts for about 10-15% of the total loose and bagged tea sales. Encapsulated tea market is in the growth phase and growing with the increasing demand for green tea among tea consumers across the globe. The global encapsulated tea market is anticipated to grow with a single digit CAGR in the forecast period due to the demand is driven from the APEJ region.

Encapsulated Tea Market Growth Triggered by an increasing number of Nespresso

Encapsulated tea market is growing significantly due to the rising number of the single brewing Nespresso in the fo0recast period. The ready to drink tea demand associated with the herbal and natural flavor and fragrance is estimated to boost the sales of encapsulated tea in the forecast period. Owing to the changes in drinking habits of consumers across the globe, the popularity of beverages requires a longer time for preparation is declining. The manufacturer’s offering products such as encapsulated tea which take less time for development are expected to grow the demand in the near future.

The presence of different beverages such as coffee, carbonated drinks and others in the market may divide the consumers and their preference for tea. The shifting consumer preferences may affect adversely the growth of encapsulated tea market.

Moreover, the trend of flavored beverages, which are more inclined to give natural tastes, are attracting consumers and also encouraging manufacturers to launch new products. The trending encapsulated tea products with different flavors such as lemonade, mango, raspberry & cranberry, etc. is likely to contribute to the growth of the market.

Encapsulated Tea Market is growing due to the increasing demand for Green Tea

Encapsulated tea market can be segmented on the basis of the flavors type as black tea, green tea, red tea, red tea, oolong tea, jasmine tea, herbal tea, fruit tea. The green tea flavor segment is expected to grow significantly as it has more health benefits and the demand driven from the health-conscious consumers.

Encapsulated tea market can be segment6ed on the basis of nature as organic and conventional. The organic segment is estimated to grow with the significant growth rate in the forecast period.

Encapsulated tea market can also be segment6ed on the basis of the sales channel as HORECA, modern trade channel, specialty stores, drug stores, departmental stores, convenience stores, online retailers, and other sales channel. Among the segmented sales channel, HORECA and modern trade channel are expected to share the majority of share for the global encapsulated tea market.

Encapsulated Tea Market: More than 30% of Sales Remain Concentrated in the Asia Pacific

Encapsulated tea market can be segmented on the basis of geographies as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, CIS and Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and the Middle East and Africa.

Among the segmented regions, North America is expected to hold the majority of share in the encapsulated tea market across the globe. North America is likely to dominate due to the consumer demand for the time – useful products of instant products in the region. APEJ who dominates the global tea market is also estimated to hold the considerable market share in the forecast period.

The demand driven from the APEJ and North America region is considered to surge the growth of the global encapsulated tea market in the forecast market, 2018- 2028.

Encapsulated Tea Market Key Players and their Strategies

Some of the key players in the encapsulated tea market are ITALYTRADE S.r.l., Pure Cup, Dualit Limited, Tetley, Lipton, Higgins & Burke, Twinings, Celestial Seasoning, Bigelow Tea, STASH, and Snapple, Harney & Sons and other players. The key players are focusing on the expansion of the distribution network and attracting more people towards encapsulated tea products. The encapsulated tea considers providing an opportunity for the manufacturers to make good revenue share in the global market.