Food Certification Market to Reach USD 16.09 Billion by 2021, Europe Projected to be Most Attractive Regional Market

The demand for food certification is increasing in response to the rising prevalence of food-borne diseases. The recent instances of food contamination reported across emerging economies have compelled governments to mandate food certifications. Currently, International Organization for Standardization (ISO 22000), Safe Quality Food Certification, International Food Standard, British Consortium Standard, Halal Certification, and Kosher Certification are the most popular certifications in the international market, states Transparency Market Research (TMR). The demand for these certifications is expected to increase in the forthcoming years as food trade across developing nations rises.

Besides this, the changing consumption pattern and the subsequent demand for convenience food will fuel the demand for food certifications. However, the high cost of a majority of these certifications will inhibit their proliferation in small businesses. Nevertheless, TMR expects the market to report a CAGR of 5.3% between 2015 and 2021.

The global food certification market stood at US$11.25 bn in 2014 and is expected to reach US$16.09 bn by the end of 2021.

In the forthcoming years, food certification in the beverage segment is expected to increase considerably. Beverages include both carbonated and non-carbonated drinks. Certified manufacturers of beverages provide quality assurance, which is the key factor fuelling the demand for food certification in this segment.

North America is also a significant market for food certification. However, TMR expects Asia Pacific to report the fastest growth during the course of the forecast period. The rising standards of living and recent incidences of food contamination across emerging economies will fuel the demand for food certification in Asia Pacific. The prevalence of food-borne diseases has significantly increased in Asia Pacific and such concerns will also drive the need for food certification in the region.

Some of the players operating in the food certification market are ALS Limited, Underwriters Laboratories Inc., Dekra SE, Bureau Veritas, SGS SA, AsureQuality Limited, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, Intertek Group plc., TÜV SÜD AG, and DNV GL Group AS.