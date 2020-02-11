Gastric Cancer Testing Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2026

Cancer is caused due to abnormal cell growth in an uncontrolled manner, with the potential to spread or invade other parts of the body. Initiation of cancer takes place when changes in the gene make a single cell or a few cells to grow and multiply. This could result in the growth of the abnormal mass of tissue known as a tumor. Gastric cancer, also known as stomach cancer, is the formation of cancer cells in the lining of the stomach. Risk factors for gastric cancer include diet and stomach disease. Symptoms of gastric cancer are indigestion and stomach pain or discomfort. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the U.S. estimated that there would be 28,000 new cases of stomach cancer in 2017. It also estimated that gastric cancer accounts for 1.7% of the new cancer cases in the U.S.

Increase in incidence of gastrointestinal tumors, lymphoma, and adenocarcinoma, a rise in alcohol consumption, surge in smoking, an increase in the geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the global gastric cancer testing market from 2018 to 2026. However, stringent government regulations and the high cost of testing are projected to hamper the growth of the gastric cancer testing market.

In terms of test type, the global gastric cancer testing market can be segmented into computed tomography (CT or CAT) scan, chest X-ray, imaging tests, Helicobacter pylori test, laparoscopy, positron emission tomography (PET) scan, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan, and upper gastrointestinal (GI) series. Based on gastric cancer type, the gastric cancer testing market can be divided into lymphoma, adenocarcinoma, carcinoid tumor, and gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). In terms of end-user, the global gastric cancer testing market can be classified into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others

In terms of region, the global gastric cancer testing market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global gastric cancer testing market due to increase in the geriatric population and high consumption of salty, smoked, and pickled foods. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, South Korea had the highest rate of gastric or stomach cancer in 2018, followed by Mongolia, Japan, and China. According to the American Cancer Society, in the U.S., the number of new cases of stomach cancer has declined by approximately 1.5% every year in the last 10 years. In other parts of the world, particularly in less developed countries, stomach cancer is much more common. The gastric cancer testing market in North America and Europe is anticipated to witness comparatively sluggish growth. According to the National Cancer Institute and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, worldwide, approximately 26,200 new cases of stomach cancer are likely to be diagnosed in 2018. Over 60% of these include people aged 65 or over, and 68 years is considered to be the median age of diagnosis. Stomach cancer is considered to be the second leading cause of cancer death in much of the rest of the world, specifically Japan, South America, Eastern Europe, and parts of the Middle East. Factors responsible could be differences in diet, the rate of infection with bacteria known as Helicobacter pylori, and the environment.

Key players in the global gastric cancer testing market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., General Electric Company, BD, Abbott, QIAGEN, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips N.V. These players have adopted growth strategies such as agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and new product development to gain a competitive advantage in the global market.