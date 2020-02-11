Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Sales Market Report 2018,

In this report, the Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Sales, market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Sales, market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

New report published by QY Research which offers insights on the global Ammonium Thiosulfate market. The Ammonium Thiosulfate market has been experiencing steady growth graph since past years. During the 2017-2025 timeline, the global market for Ammonium Thiosulfate is expected to reflect a 1.5x increase in the revenue growth. In 2017 the global Ammonium Thiosulfate market was valued at US$ 500 Mn and by the end of the assessment year (2025), it is estimated to touch a value more than US$ 760 Mn growing at a value CAGR of 5.2% throughout the period of forecast.

This report studies the global Ammonium Thiosulfate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ammonium Thiosulfate market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Commonly, ammonium thiosulfate (ATS) is a clear liquid containing 12% N and 26% S. ATS is compatible with Nitrogen solutions and NPK liquid blends, which are neutral or slightly acid in reaction. It is widely accepted for use in clear liquid blends, but is also well suited for use in suspensions.

Also, ammonium thiosulfate can exist in the form of white crystalline solid with ammonia odor.

For regions, North America keeps the largest production region in the recent few years, whose production volume share was 76.52% in 2016 globally. Europe is the follower, with an output of 166.5 K MT in 2016. The top three manufacturers contributed for 44.96% share in the global sales market.

With gradual economy recovery, ammonium thiosulfate downstream industries are resuming, give sufficient supports to the ammonium thiosulfate industry development. Market participants are optimistic on the ammonium thiosulfate future market and estimate the industry will continue to keep upward tendency in the coming years. However, raw materials price fluctuations and industrial competition will impact the price and margin change of ammonium thiosulfate further.

The major players covered in this report

Tessenderlo Group

Martin Midstream Partners

Poole Chem

TIB Chemicals

Esseco

PCI Nitrogen (Rentech Nitrogen)

Koch Fertilizer

Mears Fertilizer

Kugler

Agrium

R.W. Griffin

Plant Food

Hydrite Chemical

Haimen Wuyang Chemical

Juan Messina

Shakti Chemicals

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Ammonium Thiosulfate Solid

Ammonium Thiosulfate Liquid

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Grain Fertilizer

Cash Crop Fertilizer

Other Agricultural Applications

Industrial Applications

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Ammonium Thiosulfate sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Ammonium Thiosulfate players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ammonium Thiosulfate are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Ammonium Thiosulfate Manufacturers

Ammonium Thiosulfate Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Ammonium Thiosulfate Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Ammonium Thiosulfate market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

