Global Cooking Oils and Fats Market to Reach US$65.2 bn by 2021, Driven by Increasing Demand from RoW

Cooking oils and fats form an imperative part of a healthy diet. Dietary fat is imperative for human health. Saturated fats increase the cholesterol level in a human body while Monounsaturated and Polyunsaturated fats tend to lower the cholesterol level in the human body. Food and drinks contain several essential nutrients, fats being one of them. Some food and drinks contain a large number of only one nutrient such as fried foods, which contain a large number of fat and soft drinks, which contain a large number of sugar. Dietary fat is imperative for many body processes. Dietary fat helps circulating some essential vitamins around the human body and helps in making hormones.

Request to view Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=5003

The increasing demand for cooking oils and fats in emerging markets such as India, Indonesia and Argentina is the major factor that is pushing the demand for the cooking oils and fats market. The increase in the disposable income of the consumers and the increasing busy lifestyle of the consumer is also another reason which is fuelling the demand for processed foods and ready to drink beverages across the world. This factor, in turn is fuelling the demand for cooking oils and fats market globally. In addition, increasing use of high quality edible oils associated with the moderate consumption of oils and fats is also another major factor that is fuelling the demand for the global cooking oils and fats market.

Excessive consumption of fats and oils pose as a major threat to the global cooking oils and fats market. A lot of processed foods such as Pizzas, French Fries, and Doughnuts contain a large number of trans fats which is not good human health, if consumed on a regular basis. The consumption of trans fats raises the LDL in the human body. In addition, consumption of trans fats increase the incidences of several heart diseases, type 2 diabetes and cancer). Moreover, the high price of raw materials makes it difficult for any new player trying to enter the cooking oils and fats market.

Suitable alternatives for trans fats is expected to serve as an opportunity for the oils and fats market across the world.

Wilmar International Ltd., Unilever plc, Associated British Foods plc, Ajinomoto Co. Inc, CHS Inc are some of the major players that are operating in the global cooking oils and fats market.

The report has been segmented by product type, and geography and it includes drivers, restraints and opportunities (DRO’s), Supply Chain analysis of the cooking oils and fats market. The study highlights current market trends and provides forecasts from 2015 to 2021. We have featured the current market scenario for the global cooking oils and fats market and identified future trends that will impact demand for cooking oils and fats during the forecast period.