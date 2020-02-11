Global Dry Bulk Shipping Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

The number of Capesize ships in the global fleet is expected to steadily increase over the next few years.

In 2018, the global Dry Bulk Shipping market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Dry Bulk Shipping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dry Bulk Shipping development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Diana Shipping

Dry Ships, Inc.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd

Baltic Trading

Navios Maritime Holdings

Star Bulk Carriers

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Time Charter

Voyage

Market segment by Application, split into

Iron Ore



Coal

Grain

Steel Products

Lumber or Log

Other Commodities

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dry Bulk Shipping Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Time Charter

1.4.3 Voyage

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dry Bulk Shipping Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Iron Ore

1.5.3 Coal

1.5.4 Grain

1.5.5 Steel Products

1.5.6 Lumber or Log

1.5.7 Other Commodities

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Diana Shipping

12.1.1 Diana Shipping Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Dry Bulk Shipping Introduction

12.1.4 Diana Shipping Revenue in Dry Bulk Shipping Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Diana Shipping Recent Development

12.2 Dry Ships, Inc.

12.2.1 Dry Ships, Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Dry Bulk Shipping Introduction

12.2.4 Dry Ships, Inc. Revenue in Dry Bulk Shipping Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Dry Ships, Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd

12.3.1 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Dry Bulk Shipping Introduction

12.3.4 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd Revenue in Dry Bulk Shipping Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd Recent Development

12.4 Baltic Trading

Continued….

