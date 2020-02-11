Global Dry Bulk Shipping Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025
The number of Capesize ships in the global fleet is expected to steadily increase over the next few years.
In 2018, the global Dry Bulk Shipping market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Dry Bulk Shipping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dry Bulk Shipping development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Diana Shipping
Dry Ships, Inc.
Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd
Baltic Trading
Navios Maritime Holdings
Star Bulk Carriers
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Time Charter
Voyage
Market segment by Application, split into
Iron Ore
Coal
Grain
Steel Products
Lumber or Log
Other Commodities
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Dry Bulk Shipping Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Time Charter
1.4.3 Voyage
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Dry Bulk Shipping Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Iron Ore
1.5.3 Coal
1.5.4 Grain
1.5.5 Steel Products
1.5.6 Lumber or Log
1.5.7 Other Commodities
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Diana Shipping
12.1.1 Diana Shipping Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Dry Bulk Shipping Introduction
12.1.4 Diana Shipping Revenue in Dry Bulk Shipping Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Diana Shipping Recent Development
12.2 Dry Ships, Inc.
12.2.1 Dry Ships, Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Dry Bulk Shipping Introduction
12.2.4 Dry Ships, Inc. Revenue in Dry Bulk Shipping Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Dry Ships, Inc. Recent Development
12.3 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd
12.3.1 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Dry Bulk Shipping Introduction
12.3.4 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd Revenue in Dry Bulk Shipping Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd Recent Development
12.4 Baltic Trading
Continued….
