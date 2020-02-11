Global Fire Doors Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Fire Doors market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Fire Doors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-fire-doors-market-research-report-2018
This report studies the Fire Doors market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Fire Doors market by product type and applications/end industries.
The Fire Doors are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.63% from 10906.60 million USD in 2018 to reach 14970.02 million USD by 2025 in global market.
The major players in global Fire Doors market include
ASSA ABLOY
Sanwa
Buyang
chinsun
UK Fire Doors
Saintgeneral
Wonly Group
Dali
HORMANN
NINZ
Meixin
FUSIM
Chuntian Group
Howden Joinery
WANJIA
Jia Hui Doors
Simto
Vista
Rapp Marine
Zhucheng Group
Taotao
Republic Doors and Frames
Teckntrup
Hueck
Schuco
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Fire Doors in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
RoW
On the basis of product, the Fire Doors market is primarily split into
Fire Timber Doors
Fire Steel Doors
Fire Timber with Steel Structure Doors
Fire Resistant Aluminum Doors
Other Material Fire Doors
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Industry
Commercial
Residential
Others
