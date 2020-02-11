Global GaAs Devices Market Incredible Possibilities and Industry Growth 2019-2025
Gallium arsenide (GaAs) is a compound of gallium and arsenic. It is generally referred to as compound III-V semiconductor and is used in devices such as microwave frequency ICs, monolithic microwave ICs, solar cells, infrared light-emitting diodes, laser diodes, and optical windows.
In this industry research report, analysts have estimated the mobile devices segment to dominate the GaAs devices market during the forecast period. This market segment is likely to account for more than 50% of the market share. The augmented demand for smartphones in the global market and the rise in data consumption through wireless networks will result in the high demand for GaAs devices during the forecast period.
The APAC dominated the market and accounted for more than 70% of the market share. Due to high demand for GaAs devices from the communication device manufacturers in the region, this market is expected to have a positive outlook in the region. Moreover, the rising demand for power applications and the presence of high-growth economies in APAC will continue to drive the market in APAC.
In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for GaAs Devices.
This report presents the worldwide GaAs Devices market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Avago Technologies
RF Micro Devices
Skyworks Solutions
Qorvo
Advanced Wireless Semiconductor
Anadigics
Hittite Microwave
M/A-COM Technology Solutions
Murata Manufacturing
TriQuint Semiconductor
Renesas Electronics
GaAs Devices Breakdown Data by Type
LEC Grown GaAs Devices
VGF Grown GaAs Devices
GaAs Devices Breakdown Data by Application
Mobile Devices
Wireless Communications
Other
GaAs Devices Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
GaAs Devices Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global GaAs Devices status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key GaAs Devices manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GaAs Devices :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of GaAs Devices market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
