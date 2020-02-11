In 2018, the global Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) development in United States, Europe and China.

Request Free Sample Report at:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4037143-global-intrusion-detection-systems-intrusion-prevention-systems-ids

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

McAfee

IBM

HPE

Check Point

Juniper

SonicWALL

Symantec

Corero Network Security

Extreme Networks

NSFOCUS

Radware

Fortinet

Palo Alto Networks

Trend Micro

FireEye

BAE Systems

Kaspersky

Barracuda

Sophos

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network IDS/IPS Appliances

Host IDS/IPS

Network IDS/IPS Software

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

https://industrytoday.co.uk/engineering/global-intrusion-detection-systems—intrusion-prevention-systems–ids-ips–market-2019—2025—by-type–component–industry–region-

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

View Detailed Report at :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4037143-global-intrusion-detection-systems-intrusion-prevention-systems-ids

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the global.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)