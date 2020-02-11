Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Report Description:

In 2018, the global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections development in United States, Europe and China.

Request Free Sample Report at:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4066599-global-machine-to-machine-m2m-connections-market-size

The key players covered in this study

At&T

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies

Nxp Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Intel

Gemalto

Vodafone

U-Blox Holding

Fanstel

Commsolid

Afero

Revogi Innovation

Virscient

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wired

Wireless

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Utilities

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Security & Surveillance

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

View Detailed Report at :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4066599-global-machine-to-machine-m2m-connections-market-size

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Wired

1.4.3 Wireless

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 Utilities

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Consumer Electronics

1.5.6 Automotive & Transportation

1.5.7 Security & Surveillance

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Size

2.2 Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 At&T

12.1.1 At&T Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Introduction

12.1.4 At&T Revenue in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 At&T Recent Development

12.2 Cisco Systems

12.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.3 Huawei Technologies

12.3.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Introduction

12.3.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

12.4 Nxp Semiconductors

12.4.1 Nxp Semiconductors Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Introduction

12.4.4 Nxp Semiconductors Revenue in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Nxp Semiconductors Recent Development

12.5 Texas Instruments

12.5.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Introduction

12.5.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

12.6 Intel

12.6.1 Intel Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Introduction

12.6.4 Intel Revenue in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Intel Recent Development

12.7 Gemalto

12.7.1 Gemalto Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Introduction

12.7.4 Gemalto Revenue in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Gemalto Recent Development

12.8 Vodafone

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the global.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)