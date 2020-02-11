Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024
WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.
Report Description:
In 2018, the global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections development in United States, Europe and China.
Request Free Sample Report at:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4066599-global-machine-to-machine-m2m-connections-market-size
The key players covered in this study
At&T
Cisco Systems
Huawei Technologies
Nxp Semiconductors
Texas Instruments
Intel
Gemalto
Vodafone
U-Blox Holding
Fanstel
Commsolid
Afero
Revogi Innovation
Virscient
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wired
Wireless
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Utilities
Retail
Consumer Electronics
Automotive & Transportation
Security & Surveillance
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.
View Detailed Report at :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4066599-global-machine-to-machine-m2m-connections-market-size
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Wired
1.4.3 Wireless
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Healthcare
1.5.3 Utilities
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Consumer Electronics
1.5.6 Automotive & Transportation
1.5.7 Security & Surveillance
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Size
2.2 Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 At&T
12.1.1 At&T Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Introduction
12.1.4 At&T Revenue in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 At&T Recent Development
12.2 Cisco Systems
12.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Introduction
12.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.3 Huawei Technologies
12.3.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Introduction
12.3.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development
12.4 Nxp Semiconductors
12.4.1 Nxp Semiconductors Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Introduction
12.4.4 Nxp Semiconductors Revenue in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Nxp Semiconductors Recent Development
12.5 Texas Instruments
12.5.1 Texas Instruments Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Introduction
12.5.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development
12.6 Intel
12.6.1 Intel Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Introduction
12.6.4 Intel Revenue in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Intel Recent Development
12.7 Gemalto
12.7.1 Gemalto Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Introduction
12.7.4 Gemalto Revenue in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Gemalto Recent Development
12.8 Vodafone
Continued…..
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the global.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
[email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)