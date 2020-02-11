Global Managed Security Services Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional Managed Security Services Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Report Description:

In 2018, the global Managed Security Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Managed Security Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed Security Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM (US)

SecureWorks (US)

Symantec (US)

Trustwave (US)

Verizon(US)

AT&T (US)

Atos (France)

BAE Systems (UK)

BT (UK)

CenturyLink (US)

DXC (US)

Fortinet (US)

Fujitsu (Japan)

NTT Security (Japan)

Wipro (India)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network Security

Terminal Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services

Communications Industry

Public Sector

Media

Retail

Manufacturing

Medical

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Managed Security Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Managed Security Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Managed Security Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Network Security

1.4.3 Terminal Security

1.4.4 Application Security

1.4.5 Cloud Security

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Managed Security Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Financial Services

1.5.3 Communications Industry

1.5.4 Public Sector

1.5.5 Media

1.5.6 Retail

1.5.7 Manufacturing

1.5.8 Medical

1.5.9 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Managed Security Services Market Size

2.2 Managed Security Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Managed Security Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Managed Security Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM (US)

12.1.1 IBM (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Managed Security Services Introduction

12.1.4 IBM (US) Revenue in Managed Security Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM (US) Recent Development

12.2 SecureWorks (US)

12.2.1 SecureWorks (US) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Managed Security Services Introduction

12.2.4 SecureWorks (US) Revenue in Managed Security Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 SecureWorks (US) Recent Development

12.3 Symantec (US)

12.3.1 Symantec (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Managed Security Services Introduction

12.3.4 Symantec (US) Revenue in Managed Security Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Symantec (US) Recent Development

12.4 Trustwave (US)

12.4.1 Trustwave (US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Managed Security Services Introduction

12.4.4 Trustwave (US) Revenue in Managed Security Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Trustwave (US) Recent Development

12.5 Verizon(US)

12.5.1 Verizon(US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

