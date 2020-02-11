Global Men’s Wallet Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
A men’s wallet is a small, flat case that can be used to carry such personal items as cash, credit cards, and identification documents (driver’s license, identification card, club card, etc.), photographs, transit pass, gift cards, business cards and other paper or laminated cards.
This report studies the global market size of Men’s Wallet in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Men’s Wallet in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Men’s Wallet market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Men’s Wallet include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Men’s Wallet include
Burberry
Chanel
Coach
Etienne Aigner
Furla
Hermes International
Kate Spade
LVMH
Michael Kors
Mulberry
Prada
Ralph Lauren
Tory Burch
Alfred Dunhill
Baggit
Bryn Capella
Bottega Veneta
Buggatti
Calleen Cordero
Caprese
Changshu Maydiang
Da Milano
Dolce & Gabbana
Donna Karan International
Ferrari
Fossil
Guess
Giordano Fashions
Hidesign
Holi
Market Size Split by Type
Long Wallet
Short Wallet
Market Size Split by Application
Specialty Stores
Supermarket & Mall
E-commerce
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
…
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Men’s Wallet market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Men’s Wallet market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Men’s Wallet manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Men’s Wallet with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Men’s Wallet submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia Pacific
9 Central & South America
10 Middle East and Africa
11 Company Profiles
12 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
Continued….
